Indian Railways' Vaishno Devi Darshan Package: Fare, Itinerary, And All You Need To Know

Planning a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has a 3-night, 4-day Mata Vaishnodevi package covering New Delhi, Jammu and Katra. The tour combines train travel, hotel accommodation, meals and local transfers. The package is operated from Sunday to Thursday and includes travel on Rajdhani Express in 3AC and 2AC classes. The itinerary also includes a visit to Kand Kandoli Temple and Raghunathji Temple in Jammu.

How much does the IRCTC Vaishno Devi package cost?

The package starts at Rs 6,990 per person for triple occupancy in 3AC. For double occupancy, the 3AC fare is Rs 8,100 per person, while single occupancy costs Rs 10,770 per person. For the 2AC option, the fare is Rs 8,220 per person for triple occupancy, Rs 9,330 for double occupancy and Rs 11,995 for single occupancy. For children aged 5 to 11 years, the 3AC fare is Rs 6,320 with a bed and Rs 5,255 without a bed. In 2AC, the corresponding fares are Rs 7,550 with a bed and Rs 6,485 without a bed.

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What does the package include?

The IRCTC package covers the train journey, hotel accommodation, cab transfers and meals. The meal plan includes APAI and one breakfast. The listed hotel is Taj Vivanta or a similar property.

Mata Vaishnodevi package itinerary

Day 1: New Delhi to Jammu

The journey begins from New Delhi Railway Station. Travellers will board train number 12425 Rajdhani Express at 8:40 pm in either 3AC or 2AC. The first night will be spent on board the train as passengers travel towards Jammu.

Day 2: Jammu to Katra and Vaishno Devi Darshan

The train is scheduled to reach Jammu Railway Station at 5:00 am. From Jammu, passengers will be transferred to Katra by AC vehicle on a sharing basis, depending on the group size. An en-route halt at Saraswati Dham is planned for collecting the Yatra Parchi.

After checking into the hotel, passengers will have breakfast before being dropped at Banganga, from where they can proceed for Mata Vaishno Devi Darshan. After completing the pilgrimage, travellers will return to the hotel in the evening. Dinner and overnight stay will be provided at the hotel.

Day 3: Katra to Jammu and return journey

The third day begins with breakfast. Travellers will have some free time before checking out of the hotel at 12 noon. Lunch will be followed by departure for Jammu Railway Station at 2 pm by AC vehicle. On the way, the itinerary includes sightseeing at Kand Kandoli Temple and Raghunathji Temple. Travellers will then be dropped at Jammu Railway Station by around 6:30 pm to board the Jammu Rajdhani Express, train number 12426, scheduled to depart at 9:25 pm. The night will be spent on board the train.

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Day 4: Arrival in New Delhi

The return journey will conclude with arrival at New Delhi Railway Station at 5:55 am. With its combination of pilgrimage, comfortable travel and local sightseeing, this IRCTC package offers a convenient way to plan a short Vaishno Devi trip from Delhi without having to arrange each part of the journey separately.