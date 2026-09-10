Indian Railways Launches Puri-Gangasagar-Baidyanath Dham Yatra: Fare, Route, Itinerary And More

If you are looking to cover several important pilgrimage destinations in one trip, IRCTC has announced a nine-day Puri, Gangasagar, Baidyanath Dham Yatra aboard a Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train. The journey will begin from Solapur on September 30 and cover Puri, Bhubaneswar, Gangasagar and Jasidih, before returning to Solapur.

The tour combines train travel with road transfers and hotel stays, giving passengers the option to visit multiple religious sites without arranging separate transportation between the destinations.

What is the cost of the IRCTC package?

The package starts at Rs 16,280 per person in Economy (Sleeper) class. The Standard 3AC package costs Rs 27,790 per person, while the Comfort 2AC option is priced at Rs 36,940 per person. For children aged 5 to 11, the fares are Rs 15,270 in Economy, Rs 26,600 in Standard 3AC and Rs 35,510 in Comfort 2AC.

IRCTC has said the fares include an approximately 33% concession provided by Indian Railways under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

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Which places are covered?

The pilgrimage itinerary includes Jagannath Puri Temple and Konark Temple in Puri, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Kali Mata Temple and Gangasagar in Kolkata, and Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple in Jasidih. The train has 500 Economy seats, 200 Standard 3AC seats and 50 Comfort 2AC seats.

IRCTC Puri-Gangasagar-Baidyanath Dham itinerary

Day 1: Solapur to Nagpur

The Bharat Gaurav train will depart from Solapur on September 30. It will pick up passengers at stations including Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola and Badnera before continuing towards Nagpur.

Day 2: Nagpur and onward journey

On October 1, the train will reach Nagpur before continuing towards Puri.

Day 3: Puri

Passengers will arrive at Puri/Malatipatpur Railway Station on October 2. From there, a road transfer will take them to Puri for a visit to Jagannath Temple. The itinerary also allows time for a visit to the local market, subject to the available time. Travellers will spend the night in Puri.

Day 4: Puri-Bhubaneswar-Kolkata

After breakfast, the tour moves to Konark, where passengers will visit the famous Sun Temple. The itinerary then includes a visit to Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar before departure for Kolkata. The night will be spent on the train.

Day 5: Kolkata-Gangasagar

The train will arrive at Kolkata/Howrah on October 4. From there, passengers will travel by road to Gangasagar, check into their accommodation and spend the night there.

Day 6: Gangasagar-Kolkata-Jasidih

The day begins with an early morning visit to Gangasagar, followed by breakfast and check-out. Travellers will then return by road to Kolkata for Kali Mata Temple sightseeing. Later, the group will depart for Jasidih by train for the next leg of the pilgrimage.

Day 7: Jasidih and Baba Baidyanath Dham

The train will reach Jasidih on October 6. Passengers will travel by road to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar for darshan. The return train journey will begin from Jasidih in the evening.

Days 8-9: Return to Solapur

The train will begin its return journey, with Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik, Kalyan, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund and Kurduvadi among the de-boarding points.

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The tour will conclude at Solapur on October 8. The package includes train travel, bus transfers, hotel accommodation, meals and the services of a guide/escort, making it a packed pilgrimage itinerary for travellers who want to visit several major religious destinations in a single trip.