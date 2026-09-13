Indian Railways To Take Travellers From Ahmedabad To Dubai. Fares Start At Rs 92,200

Planning a UAE getaway just got easier. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 5-day, 4-night Dubai-Abu Dhabi tour package, offering travellers the chance to experience the UAE's iconic attractions. From Dubai's futuristic charm and world-famous sights to Abu Dhabi's grand architecture and cultural experiences, the package aims to offer a hassle-free holiday with travel, stays and sightseeing planned under one itinerary.
The tour package starts at Rs 92,200 for travellers from Ahmedabad. According to the IRCTC portal, the journey begins on November 21, 2026, from Ahmedabad to Sharjah via Air Arabia, and returns from Sharjah to Ahmedabad on November 26, 2026.
Itinerary
The itinerary includes some of the most popular places in Dubai, including Miracle Garden, Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Gold Souk, Spice Souk, Desert Safari, and Dubai Museum, among other attractions. The itinerary also includes heritage sites in Abu Dhabi, such as BAPS Hindu Temple and Sheikh Zayed Mosque.
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Take a look at the Package Inclusions:
Return Airfare – Economy Class (Ahmedabad – Sharjah – Ahmedabad)
4 nights of hotel accommodation in a three-star hotel in Dubai as per the itinerary
Transfers and sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on a SIC basis by AC vehicle
Meals: Breakfast & Dinner (5 Breakfast & 5 Dinner) as per Itinerary
Sightseeing, including entrance fees
One litre water bottle per person per day
Normal Dubai VISA charges
Services of English-speaking tour guides/escorts in Dubai
Travel Insurance up to 70 Years
Tourism taxes as applicable
GST
Package Exclusions:
Applicable TCS
Any increase in airfare
Any increase in airport taxes, fuel surcharges, or visa fees will be payable by the passenger
Urgent visa charges
Lunch is not included in the package
Meals on-board
All tips for drivers, guides, representatives, fuel surcharges, etc.
Any increase in the rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to departure
Any expenses of a personal nature, such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks
Any expenses incurred due to any natural calamities
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Price
For travellers opting for triple sharing, the cost per person will be Rs 92,200. Double sharing costs Rs 94,600 per person, and single sharing is Rs 1,11,850.
For children aged 5 to 11 years opting for an extra bed, it will be Rs 90,900. Without a bed, the cost will be Rs 80,400.
For children aged between 2 and 4 years with no bed, it will be Rs 45,300.
TCS Rules
The above package cost excludes 2% TCS (Tax Collected at Source) only. This must be paid separately, in addition to the package cost, before the tour begins. Passengers must submit the TCS declaration form while booking the package.
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