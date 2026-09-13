Indian Railways To Take Travellers From Ahmedabad To Dubai. Fares Start At Rs 92,200

Planning a UAE getaway just got easier. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 5-day, 4-night Dubai-Abu Dhabi tour package, offering travellers the chance to experience the UAE's iconic attractions. From Dubai's futuristic charm and world-famous sights to Abu Dhabi's grand architecture and cultural experiences, the package aims to offer a hassle-free holiday with travel, stays and sightseeing planned under one itinerary.

The tour package starts at Rs 92,200 for travellers from Ahmedabad. According to the IRCTC portal, the journey begins on November 21, 2026, from Ahmedabad to Sharjah via Air Arabia, and returns from Sharjah to Ahmedabad on November 26, 2026.

Itinerary

The itinerary includes some of the most popular places in Dubai, including Miracle Garden, Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Gold Souk, Spice Souk, Desert Safari, and Dubai Museum, among other attractions. The itinerary also includes heritage sites in Abu Dhabi, such as BAPS Hindu Temple and Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

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Take a look at the Package Inclusions:

Return Airfare – Economy Class (Ahmedabad – Sharjah – Ahmedabad)

4 nights of hotel accommodation in a three-star hotel in Dubai as per the itinerary

Transfers and sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on a SIC basis by AC vehicle

Meals: Breakfast & Dinner (5 Breakfast & 5 Dinner) as per Itinerary

Sightseeing, including entrance fees

One litre water bottle per person per day

Normal Dubai VISA charges

Services of English-speaking tour guides/escorts in Dubai

Travel Insurance up to 70 Years

Tourism taxes as applicable

GST

Package Exclusions:

Applicable TCS

Any increase in airfare

Any increase in airport taxes, fuel surcharges, or visa fees will be payable by the passenger

Urgent visa charges

Lunch is not included in the package

Meals on-board

All tips for drivers, guides, representatives, fuel surcharges, etc.

Any increase in the rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to departure

Any expenses of a personal nature, such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks

Any expenses incurred due to any natural calamities

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Price

For travellers opting for triple sharing, the cost per person will be Rs 92,200. Double sharing costs Rs 94,600 per person, and single sharing is Rs 1,11,850.

For children aged 5 to 11 years opting for an extra bed, it will be Rs 90,900. Without a bed, the cost will be Rs 80,400.

For children aged between 2 and 4 years with no bed, it will be Rs 45,300.

TCS Rules

The above package cost excludes 2% TCS (Tax Collected at Source) only. This must be paid separately, in addition to the package cost, before the tour begins. Passengers must submit the TCS declaration form while booking the package.