Video: 'You Can't Escape Kindness,' British Traveller Shares His Honest Punjab Verdict

Punjab was not an instant favourite for British traveller Jack Heaton. His first few moments in North India were, by his own admission, a bit overwhelming. But as he travelled through the state, met locals, and experienced its food and culture, that first impression quickly changed. Heaton is travelling across India with one goal: to visit every state and decide which ones make it to the top of his personal ranking. After visiting eight of India's 28 states, Punjab has now entered the list at No. 4, behind Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

But what changed his mind?

British Traveller Ranks Punjab No. 4 In India State List

His Punjab experience was largely defined by the kindness of its people. "I think I found the only place in India where you can't escape kindness," Heaton said while sharing his experience. He described Punjab's hospitality as "ridiculous" and said the people ultimately made the state worth the visit, despite finding parts of North India loud and chaotic.

One of the first things Heaton highlighted was the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Calling it "magnificent", he pointed to the temple's langar, where people are fed free of charge. Heaton also spoke about his personal experiences with people he met during the trip. He said a barber refused to take his money. He also said he was "adopted" by a Sikh uncle, who invited him to his home to experience more of the local culture. For Heaton, these interactions became a major part of his Punjab experience.

And then there was the food. "On that note, the food is bloody good here," he said.

Among everything he experienced in Punjab, Heaton said his visit to the Wagah border stood out the most. He described it as potentially "the maddest thing" he had experienced in India.

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However, the state was not without its challenges. Heaton admitted that Punjab was his first experience of North India and that the transition came as a shock. "My only real negative is that it was my first step into North India, and Jesus Christ was it a shock to the system," he said. He acknowledged that the state can be "loud and chaotic", but added that its people make the experience worthwhile.

He also said he would like to return and explore places such as Patiala, particularly after realising that there was more to the state beyond the places he had already visited. "I reckon one of the best things about this state could actually be the life in the countryside," he wrote.

Internet Reacts To Punjab Ranking

The video drew plenty of reactions from viewers, particularly Punjabis who welcomed his take on the state. One person wrote, "Aww, so sweet, it seems like you had a great time."

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Another summed up the stereotype of Punjabi hospitality with humour, writing, "Not wrong at all. Punjabis will feed you, hug you, and then do high kicks like this. Best people ever."

A viewer from Patiala urged him to return to the city, calling it a "hidden gem" and pointing to its historic buildings and bazaar near the Qila. Another commenter praised Punjab, writing, "Best state, best people, best music. Been there 3 times can't wait to go again."