'Travel Across The Schengen Countries,' Creator Reveals A Major Perk Of Finland's Study Visa

Finland is becoming an interesting option for Indians looking to study abroad. Students can choose from several English-taught master's programmes, work part-time, take eligible family members along, and travel across the Schengen region while studying. In a recent video on Instagram, investment banker and content creator Sarthak Ahuja shed light on the visa works and the many benefits it offers.

Finland Is Offering Study Visas To Indians Up To 50

Sarthak Ahuja shared that Finland has several master's programmes taught in English across fields and the annual tuition fees for many of these programmes are roughly €12,000 to €20,000 (Rs 1,316,062 to Rs 2,190,994), while living expenses can be around €1,200 per month.

One of the biggest highlights is that there is no upper age limit for enrolling in a master's programme. Student visas are something that only people in their 20s consider. But in this case, age is clearly no bar.

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Refreshingly, older people who are still looking to pursue a master's degreee can also consider it. Of course, applicants are required to meet the admission and visa requirements.

The Travel Benefit Is One Of The Biggest Benefits

One of the biggest perks of holding a Finland Student Visa is the access to Schengan countries. Once you get the study visa, you're eligible to visit Schengen countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. For students, it is a particularly exciting way to use weekends, semester breaks or holidays and visit other Schengen destinations.

Students Can Work Part-Time

Sustaining a life in the country shouldn't become an issue because students on an A Permit can take up part-time work of up to 30 hours a week, or around 120 hours a month. However, it is important to note that wages from this work should not be treated as the primary source of funds for obtaining the study permit.

One of the biggest benefits highlighted in the video is that a student can take their dependent family members to Finland. And ye, they can also choose to work in the country. But again, this income should not be considered as a way to pay for tuition.

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Finland is also planning to tighten the rules for foreign students' residence permits. Under the proposed change, if a student cannot cover their living costs and has to rely on social assistance (government welfare benefits), the authorities could have an easier time cancelling their residence permit. The rule is not in force yet but is expected to take effect in autumn 2027.