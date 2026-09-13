Scholarships, Loans And Savings: How Middle Class Students Can Study Abroad

For a middle-class Indian family, sending a child to a top global university can seem financially challenging. However, with early preparation, the right scholarship strategy and an understanding of student-visa rules, studying abroad can become significantly more accessible.

"Parents want their child at a top global university. They ask whether a middle class family can afford to do so," says Aditya Shanker Raghuwanshi, Founder and CEO, Masterclass Space.

According to Raghuwanshi, families should start preparing from Grade 8 rather than waiting until Class 12. "Marks only open the door. We ask families to start building the profile from Grade 8, keeping academics strong while the child goes deep into one thing they truly care about. A profile assembled in Grade 12 does not look genuine," he told NDTV.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The next step is understanding how financial aid can change the actual cost of studying abroad. Some universities that appear extremely expensive may become more affordable for students who qualify for financial support.

"For undergraduate study, the most expensive looking universities are often the cheapest for an Indian family," Raghuwanshi says.

Students considering the US can explore financial aid at institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton and MIT. Cornell University also offers a scholarship specifically for Indian students, funded by the Tata Education and Development Trust.

Scholarship planning should happen alongside university applications, not after admission. Students and families should research eligibility requirements, documentation and deadlines well in advance. "The aid application must go in with the admission application, not after the offer arrives. I have seen bright students lose a fully funded seat over one missed deadline," Raghuwanshi adds.

Students should also consider destinations such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Universities including NUS, NTU, HKU and CUHK offer scholarship opportunities, while Singapore's Tuition Grant can reduce tuition costs. Hong Kong universities also offer entrance scholarships based on the admission application.

Part-time employment can help students manage some personal expenses, but it should not be considered a source of tuition funding. "There is no such thing [as a separate part-time work visa]. Student visas allow about twenty hours of campus work a week. That is pocket money, never tuition," says Raghuwanshi.

Students should understand the work conditions attached to their student visa and factor any permitted earnings into their broader living-cost plan.

Ultimately, the roadmap is simple: start early, build a credible profile, identify universities where financial aid can make a difference, apply for aid alongside admission, explore affordable destinations and understand visa and work regulations.

"For a genuinely brilliant student, money is rarely the barrier. Elite universities open their doors to the finest students with open arms. What such students need is simply to start preparing early," Raghuwanshi concludes.