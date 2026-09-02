Planning To Study In America? These Scholarships May Cover Major Expenses

Scholarships To Study In USA: Every year, lakhs of Indian students set their sights on the United States for higher education, drawn by the global value of its degrees, quality of education, and strong career opportunities. However, the high cost of studying and living in the US can make the dream financially challenging. This makes it important for students to explore scholarship and financial aid options early. Several scholarships and aid programmes can help eligible students cover major education-related expenses, including tuition fees, living costs, and travel expenses.



It is important to note that the term "fully funded" does not necessarily mean that every expense is covered. The benefits vary depending on the university, course, and programme. Students are advised to check the official details and eligibility requirements before applying.

What Is A Fully Funded Scholarship?

A fully funded scholarship generally provides financial assistance to cover major expenses associated with studying at a university or participating in an academic programme. The financial support may include tuition fees, accommodation, a stipend, travel expenses, and health insurance.

Possible expenses covered under such scholarships may include:

Tuition fees

Accommodation and living expenses

Monthly stipend

Books and study materials

Health insurance

Airfare to and from the US

Research or other academic expenses

Top Scholarships For Indian Students

Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships

The Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships are among the major scholarship options available to Indian students, researchers and professionals seeking opportunities to study or conduct research in the US.

For master's-level programmes, the Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships can provide support for tuition and fees, living expenses, travel, and coverage related to accidents or illness. The fellowship can be awarded for a maximum period of two years.

The programme has specific eligibility requirements. Applicants must check the criteria for their respective category before applying.

Harvard University Financial Aid

Harvard University offers need-based financial aid, including options for international students. The amount of financial assistance is based on a student's financial circumstances.

This is not a fixed scholarship scheme. The admission and financial aid processes involve separate requirements and stages. Students applying to Harvard are advised to check the university's official financial aid requirements to understand the application process and eligibility criteria.

Yale University Financial Aid

Yale University also offers need-based financial aid to international students. According to Yale, an applicant's ability to pay is not considered during the admission process, while financial aid is based on demonstrated financial need.

The university states that financial aid is offered in the form of scholarships rather than loans. Yale also states that eligible students can have 100 per cent of their demonstrated financial need met.

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Scholarships

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offers need-based financial assistance through scholarships and grants to eligible undergraduate students.

Families with an annual income below $100,000 are not charged tuition, while students from families earning up to $200,000 a year can also receive full tuition coverage.

Students should check MIT's latest financial aid policies and eligibility requirements before applying.

AAUW International Fellowships

The AAUW International Fellowships, offered by the American Association of University Women, are available to women who are not the US citizens or permanent residents and are pursuing graduate or postgraduate study in the US.

The fellowships support women pursuing master's, doctoral or postdoctoral research programmes. The programme is designed to support higher education and professional development.

One of the key conditions is that recipients are expected to return to their home country after completing their studies and pursue professional work in their field.

Hubert Humphrey Fellowship

The Hubert Humphrey Fellowship is a 10-month, non-degree programme for experienced professionals. It does not lead to a degree but provides opportunities to strengthen participants' leadership and professional skills.

The fellowship provides support that can include tuition fees, a monthly living stipend, airfare, health insurance and books.

Check Scholarship Terms Before Applying

Students planning to study in the US should carefully examine the eligibility criteria, duration, application requirements, and financial benefits of each programme. Coverage can vary significantly, and a scholarship described as fully funded may not cover every expense for every recipient.