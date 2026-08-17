National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Apply Online For Higher Studies Abroad

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has opened applications for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2026-27. The scholarship is for eligible students who want to pursue higher studies at universities outside India.

Under the scheme, students from certain disadvantaged communities can get financial support for Master's and PhD programmes abroad. The assistance covers important expenses such as tuition fees, living costs and air travel.

Who can apply for the National Overseas Scholarship?

The scholarship is available to candidates belonging to specified communities and groups, including:

Scheduled Castes (SC)

Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes

Landless Agricultural Labourers

Traditional Artisan families

Candidates must also meet the academic, age, income and admission conditions under the scheme.

National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility

Applicants generally need to have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Students applying for a Master's course must hold the required Bachelor's degree. Those applying for PhD programmes must have the prescribed Master's qualification.

The scheme also has an annual family income limit of Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Other conditions related to age and category may also apply.

What benefits does the scholarship provide?

Students selected under the scheme can receive financial assistance towards:

Tuition fees

Living or maintenance expenses

Airfare

Medical insurance

Contingency and other approved academic expenses

How to apply?

Eligible students need to apply online through the National Overseas Scholarship portal. They will have to register first and then enter their personal, academic and financial details.

Applicants will also need to provide information about the foreign university and their admission offer, wherever required, and upload the necessary documents.

Before submitting the form, candidates should check all the details carefully. After submission, they should save the acknowledgement for future reference.

The National Overseas Scholarship is aimed at helping eligible students pursue higher education abroad without financial constraints becoming a barrier to their academic plans.