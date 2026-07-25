This Australian University Offers 50% Tuition Scholarships For Indian Students

Study In Australia: Griffith University in Australia has announced the Vice Chancellor's International Scholarship, under which eligible Indian students can receive a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for the duration of their undergraduate or postgraduate degree, subject to meeting the scholarship conditions. The scholarship is aimed at meritorious international students enrolling in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programmes starting in 2026 or 2027.

Scholarship Benefits

Selected students will receive:

A 50 per cent tuition fee waiver on the total tuition fees.

Financial support for the entire duration of the degree, provided they continue to meet the scholarship requirements.

The scholarship is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Vice Chancellor's International Scholarship, applicants must:

Be a citizen of India.

Be a new applicant who has received an offer of admission from Griffith University before the scholarship application deadline.

Have a minimum GPA of 6.0 or equivalent in previous academic studies.

Meet the academic and English language entry requirements for their chosen undergraduate or postgraduate programme.

Be enrolling as a full-time student commencing studies in 2026 or 2027.

How To Apply

Applicants must first apply for an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate programme at Griffith University. After receiving a Letter of Offer, they can submit a scholarship application before the deadline for their selected trimester.

As part of the application process, students are required to submit their academic records along with a personal statement. Eligible applications will be reviewed by a university selection panel, and shortlisted candidates will be informed of the outcome after the assessment process.