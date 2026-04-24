Japan MEXT Scholarship 2027: Applications Open For Indian Students, Check Details

Japan MEXT Scholarship 2027: The Japanese government is inviting applications from Indian students seeking to pursue research studies in Japan under the MEXT Scholarship Programme 2027. The application process is currently underway, with May 25, 2026, as the last date to apply.

However, candidates must submit their applications to the Embassy of Japan by May 15, 2026, as per official instructions.

The scholarship is offered by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) to international students wishing to study at Japanese universities. The programme aims to support research and higher education opportunities across various fields.

Eligibility And Details

The scholarship is open to students who meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by MEXT, including academic qualifications, age limits, health conditions, and willingness to study in Japan and learn the Japanese language. Applicants must hold the nationality of a country that has diplomatic relations with Japan. Indian students are eligible to apply.

The scholarship covers multiple academic tracks, including research programmes at the graduate level, undergraduate courses, KOSEN technical education, and specialised training programmes. Candidates must apply in a field relevant to their previous academic background.

Benefits Under MEXT Scholarship

Selected candidates will receive a monthly allowance depending on the course, exemption from tuition and entrance examination fees, and round-trip airfare as per government norms. Preparatory Japanese language training may also be provided, if required.

The monthly stipend varies by course. Research students receive approximately ¥143,000 to ¥145,000 per month (around Rs 84,400 to Rs 85,500), depending on their programme.

Selection Process

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has clarified that it has no role in the nomination or selection of candidates. Final selection will be carried out by MEXT, Japan, following a screening process conducted by the Embassy of Japan in India.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the official website of the Embassy of Japan in India for detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, application forms, and submission procedures.

Complete details here