INDIA Bloc Meet Live Updates: Will the Drivaida Munnetra Kazahagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be in attendance? How strong a say will the Trinamool Congress have in alliance decisions? Will the Tamilaga Vettri Kazahagam (TVK) be included? Many questions float as as many as 23 parties are likely to meet in Delhi on Monday to discuss the road ahead after its regional alliance partners faced defeat in Asembly polls in West Bengal.

Discussions during the "Janbandhan" meet are likely to centre around strategy to take on the BJP for several state polls and 2029 Lok Sabha elections and working on differences between alliance partners. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government.

Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club.

The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Later, nearly 50 leaders of the alliance discussed alleged electoral manipulation. These were apart from the consultations held ahead of Parliament sessions.

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