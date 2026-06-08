INDIA Bloc Meet Live Updates: Will the Drivaida Munnetra Kazahagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be in attendance? How strong a say will the Trinamool Congress have in alliance decisions? Will the Tamilaga Vettri Kazahagam (TVK) be included? Many questions float as as many as 23 parties are likely to meet in Delhi on Monday to discuss the road ahead after its regional alliance partners faced defeat in Asembly polls in West Bengal.
Discussions during the "Janbandhan" meet are likely to centre around strategy to take on the BJP for several state polls and 2029 Lok Sabha elections and working on differences between alliance partners. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government.
Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club.
The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Later, nearly 50 leaders of the alliance discussed alleged electoral manipulation. These were apart from the consultations held ahead of Parliament sessions.
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INDIA Bloc Meet Live: When Was The Last Meeting?
The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
On August 7, 2025, Rahul Gandhi hosted a crucial strategy dinner for top INDIA bloc leaders at his New Delhi residence that brought together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties, where the issue of alleged electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, was raised.
The INDIA bloc leadership has since then got together formally during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions, when opposition parties discussed floor coordination and issues to be jointly raised against the central government.
These included moving notices against the then Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker Om Birla and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking their removal.
The INDIA alliance, formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprises several opposition parties that have sought to jointly challenge the BJP-led NDA at the national level.
INDIA Bloc Meet: Who Will Attend, Who Won't
Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting.
While the DMK and AAP are unlikely to attend, TVK is likely to be included in the bloc.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government.
23 Parties Likely To Attend INDIA Bloc Meet
As many as 23 political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet at Delhi's Constitution Club to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.
The Congress said a day before the meeting that the alliance stands united through its diversity. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said some parties have expressed their inability to attend this meeting for their own reasons even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policies and actions.