Omar Abdullah Invites INDIA Bloc To Join J&K Statehood Protest

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has invited all the INDIA bloc members to join his proposed protest for the restoration of J&K's statehood.

Abdullah, who attended today's INDIA bloc meeting, said that he will be writing to all the opposition parties to join the march at the start of the Monsoon session of parliament next month.

Last week, Abdullah's party announced to take the fight for the restoration of J&K's statehood and constitutional rights to Delhi. The party said that all its MLAs and MPs will hold a protest at the start of the Monsoon session.

Abdullah, who had chosen cooperation and not confrontation with the Centre, appears to be pressing a reset button to reclaim his political agenda.

Last year, Abdullah wrote letters to the leaders of national parties seeking their support for the restoration of J&K's statehood.

The ruling national conference is facing criticism for not doing enough to fight for the restoration after winning a massive mandate.

Today's invitation to all the opposition parties to join the protests is seen as a first serious effort by Abdullah to garner support for the restoration. For the last 19 months, after taking over as chief minister, Abdullah has distanced himself from Congress and the INDIA bloc.

Last week, Abdullah took all his party MLAs, MPs and ministers to a no-network zone at Dachigam National Park, about 22 kilometres from Srinagar, where the party discussed its future strategy amid growing discontent over the delay in restoration of statehood.