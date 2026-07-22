Over 2,000 Detained Across J&K After Cop Killed In Anantnag Terrorist Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police launched one of its biggest crackdowns across the Union Territory on Wednesday after the killing of a policeman in a targeted terrorist attack in Anantnag. Officials said around 2,000 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) - a term for those working or supporting terrorist groups - have been taken into custody, including 700 in Srinagar alone.

Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, 35, was killed when terrorists opened fire at a police party deployed at a busy market area in Anantnag around 12.30 pm.

In a statement, the police said the major operation that followed was aimed at dismantling the ecosystem supporting terrorism.

"Srinagar Police conducted extensive district-wide raids across multiple locations following the recent terror incident in Anantnag. The coordinated operations, carried out on the basis of credible intelligence and as part of an ongoing investigation, resulted in the detention of nearly 700 suspected OGWs for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures," it said.

Other districts also issued statements about detentions within hours of the Anantnag attack. The Baramulla district police said that it has detained 178 suspects and raids are still ongoing, while the number was 200 in Budgam and 100 in Ganderbal.

"The operation is part of the ongoing counter-terrorism and preventive security measures being undertaken to maintain peace and public order. The police remain committed to taking all necessary lawful measures to safeguard the district, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and verification process," the Budgam police said in a statement.

Police said the simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations by different police teams with the objective of dismantling any support networks that could aid anti-national and terrorist elements. "The suspects are being questioned in accordance with the law to ascertain their role, if any, in activities prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory," said an official, describing the mass detentions as part of the J&K Police's sustained efforts to "identify, disrupt, and neutralise terror-support structures while ensuring the safety and security of the public".

"Stringent action will continue against individuals found involved in activities that threaten public order or national security. Mass detentions are a preventive measure to maintain public order, enhance security, and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation," the official added.