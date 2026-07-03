"Undermining Democracy": BJP Slams Opposition Over Letter To Chief Justice

The BJP has strongly criticised the Opposition bloc INDIA for trying to "undermine democracy" by fear-mongering and writing to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant with misinformation about the electoral process and the voter roll cleanup exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed out the Opposition parties "face repeated failure due to their constant disregard and disrespect for public sentiment".

"The BJP strongly condemns the letter written to the Chief Justice of India, and the failed attempt to undermine democracy, by a few political parties that treat their respective parties as personal caste fiefdoms and face repeated failure due to their constant disregard and disrespect for public sentiment," Trivedi said.

"This entire matter has two facets - a legal one and a political one. From a legal standpoint, the Special Intensive Revision has been upheld as entirely reasonable and lawful by various courts; furthermore, such exercises have been conducted periodically by the Election Commission and the government of India in the past," he said.

The BJP MP highlighted that even from a constitutional perspective, the Opposition failed to present a single factual issue before the court, which "has raised suspicion in the public mind that their dream of capturing power in the states by relying on dubious voters is now crumbling." He said the tone and language used in the letter to the Supreme Court "mirror the arrogance witnessed during the Emergency era."

The Congress's own leader, Shashi Tharoor, had told a TV channel that the party benefited from SIR in Kerala because fake voters registered by the Communist parties were deleted, Trivedi said and challenged the Opposition to give an answer on this matter.

"Meanwhile, your Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar instructs his party workers to engage in the SIR process with promptness and active zeal, yet here you are raising objections against it," the BJP MP said.

Opposition Bloc INDIA's Letter To Chief Justice Of India

The letter signed by Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Yadav, among others, began with an explanation why they decided to use this approach.

"We would not have, under normal circumstances, written to you. Given the fact that our democracy is in jeopardy, we have chosen this unusual path," they said.

The Opposition leaders began by clarifying that the contents of the letter are not "meant to influence the decision of any cause pending before any court."

"We all, representing like-minded political parties, firmly opposed to the BJP, believe that the electoral process is being manipulated and outcomes in multiple instances do not reflect the will of the people. There are several reasons for this," the Opposition said, and went on to make allegations against the Election Commission of India and questioned the SIR exercise.

"Judges do not live in ivory towers. You too are aware of what is happening on the ground. The legacy media is largely compromised, but there are many independent platforms who are still speaking truth to power. We respect all institutions as we must. We honour them as we must. But when Institutions themselves become instruments of oppression, carry forward the agenda of the government, then the future of our democracy is fraught with grave consequences.

"... Democracies tum into anarchies when institutional mechanisms fail completely. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that people's faith in institutions must endure. And for that, institutions must play their role.

"We are not questioning the judiciary. In fact, we turn to the courts when every mechanism fails. When this too fails, it leaves open the question, who do we now turn to? We leave that question for you to ponder upon," the Opposition leaders said in the letter.

More leaders who signed the letter included Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah, D Raja, John Brittas, Sanjay Singh, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Mehbooba Mufti and Vaiko, among others.