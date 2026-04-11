Study Abroad: Government Of Romania Offers Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details

The Government of Romania has offered scholarship opportunities for Indian students for the academic year 2026-27 under the Cultural Exchange framework between the Government of India and the Government of Romania. The scholarships will be offered for Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD studies. Additionally, several short-term research scholarships and summer courses in Romanian culture will be offered to the eligible candidates.

Scholarship For Bachelor's, Master's, PhD Programmes

According to a public notice issued on April 10 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the scholarship facilities will include tuition and enrolment fees, accommodation in student dormitories within the national subsidy limit, a monthly scholarship allowance, and medical assistance in case of medical emergencies. Interested candidates must note that the Bachelor's and Master's studies will be offered in the Romanian language. However, doctoral studies may be delivered in English or French.

The application file has to be submitted through the Romanian Embassy in electronic format. Candidates must visit the Ministry of Education's website, education.gov.in, to download the application form and carefully read the list of documents required for various programmes. Candidates willing to apply for Bachelor's and Master's studies are required to submit a language certificate in the Romanian language.

Academic Exchange And Short-term Research Scholarships

According to the official document, a total of 20 months' scholarship distributed among multiple candidates will be offered for university studies or research traineeships. The duration of the scholarship must be more than three months for an individual candidate and must not exceed 10 months per student. Additionally, two scholarships are available for summer courses in Romanian culture and civilisation.

Interested candidates must note that these scholarships are intended for academic exchange and short-term research, and therefore, are not meant for pursuing full Bachelor's, Master's or Doctoral degree programmes.

Extra Points

Points based on the following parameters will be awarded to each candidate, which will be used for shortlisting:

Candidates choosing the option to return to India after completion of the course and work in India for at least 2 years:4 points

Candidates from the ST, SC, NC-OBC, PwD, or EWS category: 4 points

Female or transgender candidates: 2 points

Academic Merit of University

Some extra points are credited for the academic merit of the university from which the offer of admission is secured by the candidates, based on the QS World University Rankings.

QS Ranking 7OG-1000: 4 Points

QS Ranking 1oo1-1200: 2 Points

QS Ranking 1201-1400: 1 Point

Applicants must apply on the Ministry's SAKSHAT portal, proposalsakshat.samarth.edu.in/romania. The application window will open on April 15, with the deadline set for May 15.