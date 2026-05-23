Top 10 US Universities: Complete Guide Based On QS Rankings 2026

Study Abroad 2026: The United States of America (USA) has been one of the top destination choices of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. According to the Ministry of External Affairs' data, the USA consistently remained a top destination, leading with 4.24 lakh Indian students in 2016, 1.68 lakh in 2020 and 3.38 lakh in 2024. For students planning their academic journey in the US, here is a list of top universities based on global rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings features over 1,500 top universities of the world, with over 100 locations represented. According to Quacquarelli Symonds, for yet another year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world.

Also check - Top 10 Study Destinations For Indian Students Abroad: Year-Wise Analysis, Changing Patterns

Top 10 Universities In USA

Check the top American universities based on QS World Rankings 2026.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank: 1

Overall Score: 100

Location: Cambridge, United States

2. Stanford University

Rank: 3

Overall Score: 98.9

Location: Stanford, United States

3. Harvard University

Rank: 5

Overall Score: 97.7

Location: Cambridge, United States

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Rank: 10

Overall Score: 94.3

Location: Pasadena, United States

5. University of Chicago

Rank: 13

Overall Score: 93

Location: Chicago, United States

6. University of Pennsylvania

Rank: 15

Overall Score: 92.5

Location: Philadelphia, United States

7. Cornell University

Rank: 16

Overall Score: 91.6

Location: Ithaca, United States

8. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Rank: 17

Overall Score: 91.2

Location: Berkeley, United States

9. Yale University

Rank: 21

Overall Score: 90.4

Location: New Haven, United States

10. Johns Hopkins University

Rank: 24

Overall Score: 89.7

Location: Baltimore, United States

Read more: Top 10 Universities In Europe Based On QS Ranking 2026

The QS World University Rankings evaluate universities on key metrics such as academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, research citations, and employer perception.