From Tuition To Rent: How Much Does It Cost To Study In Canada

Study Abroad 2026: A study by NITI Aayog, backed by the Ministry of External Affairs' data, has placed Canada at the top position in the list of most preferred study abroad destinations in recent years. Canada showed a remarkable increase of 350% in popularity, jumping from 94,240 Indian students in 2016 to hosting 1.79 lakh and 4.27 lakh students in 2020 and 2024, respectively. Canada has shown rapid growth due to favourable immigration and work policies in recent years, as per the report.

According to the Indian Student Mobility Report, almost 8.5 lakh students are pursuing their higher education in just four countries: Canada, USA, UK and Australia spending approximately Rs. 2.9 lakh crores (34 billion US dollar) in the year 2023-24.

The report highlighted that the total expenditure incurred by the Indian students on higher education in these four leading host countries is 48 per cent of the total foreign exchange expenditure on education by Indian students in 2025. The cost of studying in Canada depends upon the tuition fees, level of study, type of accommodation, and more. Here is a breakdown of all these costs incurred by students for higher education in Canada.

Cost Per Student For Undergraduate And Graduate Studies

According to the Government of Canada, university tuition costs around $ 41,746 (Rs. 28,57,931) per year for international undergraduate students. An international graduate student in Canada spends around $ 24,028 (Rs.16,44,956) per year.

(It must be noted that the Indian amount has been estimated as per the current exchange rate, taking 1 Canadian Dollar equal to 68.46 Indian Rupee.)

College And Diploma Fees

According to the Government of Canada's educational website, educanada.ca, tuition fees for colleges and vocational schools (including polytechnics) vary by programme and school. The tuition fee for international students in college diploma programmes ranges from approximately $16,000 to $25,000 per year (that is, Rs. 10,95,360 to Rs. 17,11,500).

Housing Cost

Based on a report by universitystudy.ca, most universities offer on-campus residences for students, some of them specifically for scholars from abroad. However, acceptance to a Canadian school does not guarantee housing facilities. Students are advised to apply separately for on-campus housing, and its cost varies across institutions and will depend on whether or not a candidate wants a private room or a meal plan.

Some international students choose to live off campus in an apartment. Rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment in Canada averages $1,930 per month (Rs.1,32,127), but varies depending on the city or neighbourhood and the type of accommodation.

Total Expenditure By Indian Students In Canada For Higher Education

The International Mobility Report 2023-24 provides the annual expenditure incurred by Indian students in Canada for higher education.

Academic Fees Rs. 51,000 crores (6 billion US dollar) Accommodation Rs. 25,000 crores (3 billion US dollar) Living Expenses: Rs. 23,000 crores (2.7 billion US dollar) Total Expenditure Rs. 1 lakh crores (11.7 billion US dollar)

An analysis of top host countries by NITI Aayog reveals sustained leadership by USA, UK and Canada, with Canada showing the most rapid recent growth due to favourable immigration and work policies.