Woman, Lover Accused Of Killing Her 5-Year-Old Daughter In Bengaluru

A woman and her alleged lover have been accused of murdering her five-year-old daughter in Bengaluru, with the case coming to light nearly three months after the child's death following a complaint by the girl's father.

The victim, Vennila, had reportedly died on March 24. Her father, Praveen, later approached the police, alleging that his wife Priyanka and her alleged lover Mohan were responsible for the child's death.

Praveen, a native of Davanagere, had married Bengaluru-based Priyanka in 2007. The couple have two daughters aged 17 and 5. According to police, Priyanka had reconnected with her college friend Mohan a few years ago, and the two allegedly developed a close relationship before beginning to live together. Following disputes over the relationship, Priyanka had reportedly insisted on a divorce.

After moving in with Mohan, Priyanka was staying with the younger daughter.

When questioned about the child's sudden death on March 24, she allegedly gave varying explanations. On one occasion, she told family members that she had fed the girl biryani. At another time, she reportedly said she had given her ice cream and left her sleeping in an air-conditioned car. She later claimed that the child was found dead the next morning after she returned home.

Suspicion arose after Praveen shared the post-mortem report with a relative who is a doctor working abroad. Based on observations made after reviewing the report, he suspected foul play and filed a complaint alleging that the child had been assaulted and suffocated to death.

Police have arrested Mohan in connection with the case, while Priyanka is currently on the run. Efforts are underway to trace her.

Investigators said they are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Further investigation into the case is underway.