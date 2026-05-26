Study Abroad Assistance: Top US Universities That Help International Students Financially

Study Abroad Assistance: Studying in the United States of America (USA) is a dream for many students, including those from India, but the high costs of tuition, housing, books, and travel can seem overwhelming. However, many US universities offer substantial financial aid packages to international students, making American education accessible and affordable.

The USA has consistently remained a top destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, as per the Ministry of External Affairs' data. Several US universities are featured in the QS World Rankings 2026, occupying the top positions. Starting your financial aid application early is a small step that can make a big difference.

Also check: Top 10 US Universities Based On QS Rankings 2026

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

According to Quacquarelli Symonds, for yet another year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world. According to the Student Financial Services' website of MIT, it provides financial aid and customer service to all students. The institute helps candidates select the best available options based on their family background. The official website stated that for families with income below $100,000 (around Rs.95.5 lakh), the institute ensures zero dollar parent contribution.

In 2024-25, 39.47 per cent of MIT undergraduates received scholarships and grants equal to or greater than the tuition fee, the official website stated.

Harvard University

The Griffin Financial Aid Office of Harvard College provides need-based aid to international students. "Harvard costs what your family can afford. We make sure of that," the official website asserted. Harvard makes the cost of study free for $100,000 family income and below.

This financial aid covers all billed expenses, including tuition, fees, food, housing, and more, including a $2,000 start-up grant (first year), health insurance (if needed), travel costs between campus and home, winter gear, event fees, and other activities, and a $2,000 launch grant (junior year) to help students prepare for post-Harvard life.

For students with family income below $200,000 gets free tuition.

Yale University

Yale's official website has claimed that it considers all applicants for admission without regard to their ability to pay and meets 100 per cent of every family's demonstrated financial need. The first-year applicants can choose from the three application platforms from the institute's website for financial aid.

Stanford University

As per the official information, Stanford has a limited amount of financial aid for international students. International students needing assistance must indicate on their admission application. Applicants who are admitted with eligibility for aid will be awarded assistance from institutional funds based on their family financial circumstances.

Columbia University

The Columbia admission process is largely the same for all students, regardless of citizenship and residency, but international students are evaluated in a need-aware manner. For international students, Columbia will meet 100 per cent of a family's demonstrated need, based on the information provided in the financial aid application, the official website stated. The average award for international financial aid recipients is $79,375 (around Rs. 75.8 lakh).