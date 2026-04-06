What Scores Get You Shortlisted At Pennsylvania University

The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State or PSU) is a public state-related land-grant research university with campuses and facilities throughout Pennsylvania, United States. Penn State welcomes applications from students around the world. The PSU application process is the same for domestic and international applicants, according to the university's official website. Indian students applying to the Pennsylvania State University, must have their school provide complete official academic records for all grade levels included in their school's secondary or high school structure.

Penn State requires several different materials from international students to complete the application. Indian students applying to the PSU must note that they may submit SAT or ACT scores, if they desire. Penn State is test-optional, so submitting scores is not required for application, unless they are being used as a proof for English Language Proficiency.

Comprehensive Review Process At Penn State

Each student's application, regardless of citizenship and permanent residency status, is evaluated based on the location of the high school they are currently attending. The Penn State follows a 'Comprehensive Review Process', which means they will consider a student's entire context while reviewing their application. The university reviews whether a candidate is taking advantage of the rigorous courses offered at their school and that they are well-prepared for the programme they are applying for.

Requirements For First-Year Students

All first-year students applying for the Penn State need to provide the documents and records mentioned below.

Online application via MyPennState or the Common App

Academic Record - the self-reported Transcript and Academic Record System (STARS)

Official SAT or ACT scores (if desired)

Proof of English Language Proficiency

Applicants must note that all documents submitted for review must be official, that is, they must be either originals or copies certified by the examining board, an official at the institution, the Ministry of Education, or consulate. All documents should be submitted in the original language. In languages other than English must be accompanied by a certified line-by-line, literal English translation.

English Language Proficiency

According to the official information, all international students whose native language is not English must submit proof of English language proficiency. Given below are some ways in which you can satisfy the language proficiency requirement:

Duolingo English Test (DET): A minimum score of 120 is required

A minimum score of 120 is required IELTS: A minimum IELTS score of 6.5 on the academic test

A minimum IELTS score of 6.5 on the academic test SAT: a score of 570 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing section

a score of 570 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing section ACT: Score of 24 or higher on the English section

Secondary School Records

The university asks international students to send the following records before joining:

1. Secondary school records that list the subjects studied each year and the mark or grade of proficiency earned in each subject

2. A key to the marking system with information on the minimum passing mark

3. Examination results, if you complete secondary school in a country where a secondary school leaving examination is administered

4. Certified copies of diplomas or certificates if you have already completed secondary school

It also important to note that TOEFL, IELTS, and Duolingo scores must be less than two years old. Depending on the age of other exams or coursework, more recent proof may be required.