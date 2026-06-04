Jobs, Post-Study Work Rights, ROI: What's Driving Study Abroad Choices In 2026?

In recent years, there has been a clear shift in how students and families evaluate study abroad opportunities, with post-study work rights, graduate employability, career outcomes and return on investment emerging as key deciding factors alongside academic reputation.

Industry experts note that while academic standing of institutions continues to matter, students are increasingly taking a more outcome-driven approach to international education, focusing on long-term career prospects and global mobility.

Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director at Career Mosaic, said there has been a significant change in the way international education is assessed by students and families.

"Over the past few years, we have seen a significant shift in how students and families evaluate international education opportunities. While academic reputation remains important, factors such as post-study work rights, graduate employability, career outcomes and return on investment are now playing a much larger role in destination selection," she said.

She added that findings from the International Student Barometer 2026 highlight that future career impact remains one of the most important considerations for students choosing where to study abroad. "Students today are increasingly focused on what happens after graduation-whether they can access meaningful work opportunities, gain international experience and build long-term career pathways in their chosen destination," she noted.

Zaveri further said countries that combine quality education with strong industry engagement and clear post-study work options are witnessing higher interest from international students. "International education is no longer viewed solely as an academic pursuit; it is increasingly being seen as a strategic career investment that supports employability, professional growth and global mobility," she added.

Echoing similar views, Tripti Maheshwari, Co-founder of Student Circus, said the focus has shifted from the prestige of a degree to the opportunities it unlocks after graduation.

"International students today are doing the math before they even apply. They are assessing visa pathways, employment prospects and long-term career opportunities with the same rigour they bring to choosing a university. The conversation has shifted from where a degree is earned to what opportunities it can unlock," she said.

Maheshwari added that universities are also responding to this change. "Around 70 per cent of the institutions we work with are actively strengthening their employability offering, with many investing in career readiness support before students even arrive. They recognise that students are increasingly focused on the life they can build after graduation and are competing on outcomes, not just reputation," she said.