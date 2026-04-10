Study Abroad: Centre Offers 125 Overseas Scholarships Annually For Marginalised Students

Study Abroad: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme to support students from marginalised communities in pursuing higher education abroad. The scheme covers candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNTs), landless agricultural labourers, and traditional artisan families.
Who Can Apply
The scholarship is available for students seeking admission to Master's and PhD programmes at recognised foreign universities. Candidates must:
- Have at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying examination
- Be below 35 years of age as on April 1 of the selection year
- Have a total annual family income not exceeding Rs 8 lakh
- For Master's courses, the qualifying degree is a Bachelor's degree, while for PhD programmes, a Master's degree is required.
Dream big and study abroad with the National Overseas Scholarship—scan the QR to know more! #StudyAbroad@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @Drvirendrakum13 @RamdasAthawale @blvermaup @PIB_India @mygovindia @MIB_India @NISD_India @nskfdc @NSFDC_MOSJE @nbcfdc pic.twitter.com/NdF6cFNlnj— Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI (@MSJEGOI) April 10, 2026
Number Of Scholarships And Category-Wise Distribution
A total of 125 scholarships are awarded each year, subject to availability of funds. The distribution is as follows:
- 115 slots for Scheduled Castes
- 6 slots for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes
- 4 slots for landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans
Additionally, 30 per cent of the total scholarships are reserved for women candidates. If sufficient women candidates are not available, the remaining slots may be allocated to male candidates.
Courses And Universities Covered
The scheme supports only Master's and PhD programmes. Undergraduate courses are not covered.
Candidates must secure admission to foreign universities, preferably those ranked among the top 500 in global rankings. In the first round of selection, preference is given to candidates with confirmed admission in top-ranked institutions. Subsequent rounds may consider other recognised universities.
Financial Assistance ProvidedSelected candidates receive financial support that includes:
- Tuition fees (as charged by the university)
- Annual maintenance allowance
- Contingency allowance for academic expenses
- Visa fees and medical insurance
- Travel costs, including economy class airfare
The duration of financial support is up to three years for Master's programmes and four years for PhD courses.
How Funds Are Disbursed
Funds under the scheme are not directly transferred to students. Instead, Indian Missions abroad handle the disbursement. They pay tuition fees to universities and provide maintenance and other allowances to students.
Application Process And Selection
Applications are submitted online through the official portal - nosmsje.gov.in. The selection process is conducted in two phases each year:
- First round: Typically opens in February/March
- Second round: Conducted in September/October if seats remain
- vacant
Selection is based on the ranking of the university where admission is secured and the candidate's academic performance.
Important Conditions
- Candidates must not have previously studied abroad with financial support from any government or agency
- Only two children from the same family can avail the scholarship
- Applicants must have a confirmed admission offer before final selection
- Beneficiaries are required to return to India after completing their studies
Objective Of The Scheme
The National Overseas Scholarship aims to enable meritorious students from low-income and marginalised backgrounds to access global education opportunities. The scheme seeks to improve their economic and social status by supporting advanced studies in reputed international institutions.