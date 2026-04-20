Study Abroad: Top 10 Universities In Europe Based On QS Ranking 2026

Study Abroad 2026: The QS World University Rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds rank higher education institutions based on academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, citations, employer reputation, and several other factors. The June 2026 rankings featured more than 1,500 higher education institutions from over 100 countries, reflecting significant shifts in global academic performance.

The 2026 QS World University Rankings by Region included the top universities in some of the fastest-growing regions of the world. The regional table highlighted the best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, the Arab region and Europe. According to the official website, each ranking has its own unique methodology, designed to reflect the region's unique priorities and challenges.

The higher education analytics firm claimed that they consider several factors while ranking universities, such as, student experience, global partnerships, research opportunities, and the quality of teaching. Here are the top 10 universities in Europe, based on the 2026 ranking.



1. University of Oxford

Rank: 1

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 100

2. ETH Zurich

Rank: 2

Location: Zürich, Switzerland

Overall Score: 98.3

3. Imperial College London

Rank: 3

Location: London, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 97.8

4. UCL

Rank: 3

Location: London, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 97.8

5. University of Cambridge

Rank: 5

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 97.5

6. The University of Edinburgh

Rank: 6

Location: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 97.1

7. King's College London

Rank: 7

Location: London, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 96.8

8. Universite PSL

Rank: 8

Location: Paris, France

Overall Score: 96.5

9. The University of Manchester

Rank: 9

Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

Overall Score: 95.6

10. EPFL - École polytechnique federale de Lausanne

Rank: 10

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Overall Score: 95.1

According to Quacquarelli Symonds' official website, they use reliable research and feedback from students, academics, and employers to rank universities.