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Top 10 Study Destinations For Indian Students Abroad: Year-Wise Analysis, Changing Patterns

The report highlights students' evolving priorities in terms of affordability, post-study work opportunities and quality of education.

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Top 10 Study Destinations For Indian Students Abroad: Year-Wise Analysis, Changing Patterns
Study Abroad 2026: Ukraine was dropped out of the ranking in 2024.

Top Study Abroad Destinations: There has been a significant transformation in the landscape of international higher education for Indian students over the past decade, according to a NITI Aayog's research paper titled 'International Student Mobility: A Global and Indian Temporal Overview'. The study supported by the Ministry of External Affairs' data highlights that with globalisation and increasing aspirations for quality higher education, the number of Indian students pursuing studies abroad has increased over the years. 

With the United States of America (USA) being at the top of the list in 2016 to Canada taking over in 2020 and still continuing to rule the most preferred destination list in 2024, the study abroad trends reflect changing geopolitical dynamics, immigration policies, and students' evolving priorities.
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The November 2025 discussion paper by the NITI Aayog showed a dramatic shift not just in volume but also in preferred destinations from 2014 to 2024. The report highlights students' evolving priorities in terms of affordability, post-study work opportunities and quality of education.

Top 10 Countries Of 2016

The Ministry of External Affairs' data shows the top 10 most preferred destinations of Indian students around the globe.

RankHost CountryNumber of Indian Students
1USA4,23,863
2Canada94,240
3Australia78,103
4UK16,559
5Ukraine10,963
6Germany10,820
7Philippines8,500
8Russia6,903
9France3,291
10Georgia3,000

The official data shows that the USA remained a top choice for Indian students in 2016, with around 4.24 lakh admissions. Canada remained the second most preferred destination. 

Top 10 Study Abroad Destinations In 2020

RankHost CountryNumber of Indian Students
1Canada1,79,480
2USA1,67,582
3Australia1,15,137
4UK90,300
5Germany35,147
6Ukraine18,429
7Russia14,370
8Philippines13,227
9Georgia5,992
10Italy4,634

Italy entered the list in 2020. France did not make it to the top 10 destinations. Australia remained consistent at the third position.

Top 10 Destinations In 2024

The year 2024 saw several new entries in the top destination list. The United Kingdom moved up to the third position, while Australia moved down to the fourth rank.

RankHost CountryNumber of Indian Students
1Canada4,27,000
2USA3,37,630
3UK1,85,000
4Australia1,22,202
5Germany42,997
6UAE25,000
7Russia24,940
8Kyrgyzstan16,500
9Georgia16,093
10Philippines9,665

UAE and Kyrgyzstan entered the rank list at sixth and eighth positions, respectively. Ukraine was dropped out of the ranking in 2024.

According to the data, the USA consistently remained a top destination, leading with 4.24 lakh Indian students in 2016, 1.68 lakh in 2020 and 3.38 lakh in 2024. Canada showed a remarkable increase of 350% in popularity, climbing from 94,240 students in 2016 to top position in both 2020 and 2024, hosting 1.79 lakh and 4.27 lakh students, respectively. 

The UK witnessed a dramatic rise in Indian student numbers, growing from just 16,559 in 2016 to 90,300 in 2020 and further to 1.85 lakh by 2024. This significant upward trajectory indicates renewed interest possibly due to changes in visa policies and the introduction of post-study work opportunities, according to the report. 

Germany has also experienced consistent growth with 10,820 students in 2016 to 35,147 students in 2020, reaching 42,997 by 2024. These trends suggest diversification in the choice of study destinations among Indian students, with a growing preference for countries offering affordable education, particularly in medicine and technical fields.

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