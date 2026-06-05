Meghan Markle Shares Unseen Lilibet Pictures As Harry’s Reported Frustration Grows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent years protecting the privacy of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and have rarely shared photos of them with the public. Meghan, however, has offered fans a few glimpses of their family life in California through social media posts and special celebrations. The latest attention came after Meghan shared two unseen family photos to celebrate Lilibet's birthday.

The pictures attracted interest from fans, but a royal expert suggests that Harry may have mixed feelings. The Duke of Sussex knows about the challenges of growing up in the public eye and has always remained cautious about exposing Archie and Lilibet. Because of that, the expert believes he isn't comfortable with the latest exposure.

In a conversation with Mirror, Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “I'm sure her accusers will say she's exploiting [the children]. Lecturing about children's privacy but then posting her own children as clickbait. They are growing up a bit, but that will make it more of a problem.

“It's all carefully orchestrated. It seems to promote Meghan, it's all about Meghan. She's in most of the pictures. You wonder whether it's Meghan having to make sacrifices because things haven't gone well for them.”

“She hasn't suggested you can't post pictures of your children, but you would think as a campaigner the last thing she would want to do is get her own children's faces out there in the public eye. There's every chance that “Harry might be allowing it through gritted teeth. He knows what it's like being a child in the public eye, and he doesn't want that for his kids. But I think we know who wears the trousers in the relationship. It will make Harry pretty uneasy given what we know and what he's said in the past.”

Duncan Larcombe believes that Meghan and Harry are slowly sharing more family moments, although they are still being careful about how much they reveal. He compared the situation with Prince William and Princess Kate's children, who are now well known faces in the public.

However, he pointed out that William and Kate are in a different situation because Prince George is expected to become king one day, which makes public appearances a part of his life. According to Duncan, Harry and Meghan have more freedom when it comes to their children's privacy and can choose to keep them completely out of the spotlight if they wanted to.

The royal expert believes the recent social media posts could be a sign of things to come. He thinks Harry and Meghan may start showing their children more in the future, even though they had earlier said they wanted to keep them private.