Want A UK Degree In India? University Of Liverpool Set To Open Bengaluru Campus

The Ministry of Education on Thursday handed over a Letter of Approval (LoA) to the University of Liverpool, enabling the UK-based institution to establish its branch campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Bengaluru campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in disciplines including business management, computer science, game design, finance and biomedical sciences. The university plans to introduce additional academic disciplines in the coming years.

According to the Ministry, the establishment of the campus reflects the Government of India's emphasis on the internationalisation of higher education through enhanced academic collaboration, greater student mobility and the presence of globally reputed institutions in the country.

"Cooperation in the education sector is an important pillar of India-UK bilateral relations, and the opening of the Liverpool University campus in India is expected to further strengthen these ties," a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said.

The University of Liverpool was granted a Letter of Intent (LoI) on May 26, 2025, in New Delhi under the University Grants Commission (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. Over the past year, the university completed the required academic, infrastructure and regulatory preparations.

Following an assessment of its readiness and compliance with the provisions of the regulations, the UGC has now issued the Letter of Approval, allowing the institution to commence operations in India.

Established in 1881, the University of Liverpool is recognised globally for its excellence in teaching, research and innovation. The university is ranked among the world's leading higher education institutions.

The Ministry said the university's decision to establish a campus in India reflects the growing attractiveness of the country's higher education ecosystem and the opportunities created through recent regulatory reforms. The entry of world-class institutions is expected to expand educational opportunities for students and strengthen international academic cooperation.