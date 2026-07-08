More Indian Students Studying Abroad Are Returning Home Sooner, Says Expert: Here's Why

Study Abroad Trends: International student mobility has undergone significant transformation with shifts in the global higher education landscape. According to NITI Aayog's research titled 'International Student Mobility: A Global and Indian Temporal Overview,' this movement of students and scholars across borders not only reflects the aspirations of individuals seeking quality education and career prospects but also embodies the growing interdependence among educational systems worldwide. However, industry experts have commented that the Indian students studying abroad are increasingly returning home sooner than expected as rising costs, tighter immigration rules and a changing global job market reshape the value proposition of overseas education.

According to Sanjay Laul, Founder and Director, MSM Unify, the narrative around studying abroad is changing. "Before, international education was often seen as a pathway to permanent settlement. But today, students are becoming far more outcome-driven and many are choosing to return to India sooner because they are making calculated career decisions rather than emotional ones, he added.

The Numbers Falling

As per the data available with the Bureau of Immigration and presented before the Parliament by the Ministry of Education, the number of Indian students who went abroad for their higher education came down from more than 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and even further to 6.26 lakh in 2025, registering a fall of nearly 31% in just two years.

Why The Homecoming?

According to Laul, the stricter immigration rules, longer duration of visa processing, and the competitive job market, particularly due to AI-driven changes in entry level recruiting in the case of global destinations like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, has made post-study work prospects uncertain for international graduates.

He further stated that the rising tuition fees, higher living costs and rupee depreciation have prompted students and families to evaluate the return on investment far more carefully. "Proof-of-funds thresholds in key destinations have also climbed sharply, adding to the upfront burden well before tuition is even considered," he said. For many middle-class families, the traditional backbone of outbound mobility, these pressures have made affordability a decisive factor, he added.

Job Market In India Changing Too

The industry expert has also highlighted that the job market in India itself has changed dramatically. With a rise in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), MNCs, companies based on AI technology and startups, there is an increasing number of well-paying jobs that are offered to internationally educated professionals. "It is not surprising that many international graduates do not consider returning home only after completing their studies and getting a degree, but also as a part of accelerating their career within the rapidly developing economy of the country," he said.

Long-Term Value, Return On Investment

The expert has also observed a change in mentality rather than any devaluation of international education. "Today, students do not consider their time spent abroad only as an opportunity to migrate, instead, they consider it as an investment into their global exposure and knowledge," he said. "If the international market suits their career plans, then they will stay. However, if they can develop their career more successfully in India, they will return home sooner," he added.

The trend reflects a broader shift in student mindset, with international education now being viewed less as a pathway to permanent settlement and more as a calculated career investment. As per industry experts, the change should be seen not as a rejection of international education, but as a more pragmatic approach by students and families assessing long-term value, job opportunities and return on investment.