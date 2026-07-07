How Studying Abroad Changes Your Perspective And CV: Here's What Experts Say

Studying abroad is increasingly being seen as more than just an academic choice, but a personal and professional one, as international education can offer students broader exposure, stronger career readiness and a new perspective on the world. Experts across the globe have highlighted that international study can also prepare students for an increasingly global job market, with employers often valuing candidates who have studied or worked abroad because of their adaptability, initiative and cross-cultural experience.

"As a future global leader, you need to feel at home in a fast-changing world," according to the United States Department of State. By studying abroad, one will experience new perspectives, learn how to navigate different cultures, work with diverse peers, and communicate in other languages, it added.

Cultural Immersion, Global Awareness

According to a report by Durham University, one advantage of studying abroad is learning about new cultures and becoming more open-minded about ways of life. Dee Roach, Group Manager for the Navitas Education Group, said in an article that nothing beats the immersive international experience you get while studying abroad. "The best way of finding out about another culture is by immersing yourself in it, and you can only do that by living in a country," he added.

Academic And Career Benefits

Sarah Han, from the Department of International Cooperation at the Korean Council for University Education, said in an article that international experience prepares students for future careers. "Students are more open to new knowledge and expertise when abroad, and that knowledge is often more easily applicable and adaptable to situations requiring international interaction; thus one can expect to be more competitive in today's era of globalisation," she stated.

Being part of an internationally diverse academic community can also enhance the quality of a student's learning, providing a wider spectrum of opinions and expertise, according to Professor Kimberly Hutchings, Programme Director of the MSc in International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Language Skills

For many international students, studying abroad is a chance to develop language skills, either through studying in a second language or by practicing the language spoken locally.

Global Hub, Expertise

Lauren Welch, Head of Advising for the US-UK Fulbright Commission in London, said that studying abroad is also a great opportunity to spend time in a location which is known as a leading global hub in the applicant's field of interest. Through this, students will have the opportunity to learn from renowned experts and guest speakers, and perhaps gain some impressive work experience.

According to reports, some countries are especially well-known as leaders in a particular field of research and development, or a particular strand of education. Germany is synonymous with advances in engineering technology, the US with top business and management programmes such as Harvard, MIT and Stanford, Australia screams art and design and sport, and Canada has its world-renowned cooperative education.

Global Perspective, Way Of Thinking

Studying overseas will expose a candidate to new challenges, diverse ideas and different cultures. These experiences can lead to fresh perspectives, creative approaches to problems and the ability to develop innovations in the chosen field that benefit a wider audience.

According to Sara Han, "studying abroad provides an opportunity to expand one's field of view and helps one to understand and analyze problems and phenomena from a longer-term, worldwide perspective."

Final Takeaway

For students weighing international education, study abroad seems a long-term investment in both employability and personal growth rather than just a degree from a foreign university. Experts have also suggested that the best choice of destination depends on the field of study, because some countries and cities are known for particular strengths, such as engineering, business, design or public policy.

These skills will prepare a candidate to solve the world's toughest challenges, make them more competitive in the job market, and transform them into a responsible, engaged citizen.