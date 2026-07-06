Beyond The Big 4: Indian Students Chase Job-Aligned Courses To Study Abroad

Study Abroad 2026: Indian students are increasingly moving away from traditional study-abroad choices such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia and opting for a broader set of destinations chosen for concrete career outcomes, industry experts have commented. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad is estimated at 1.25 million (as of January 2025). As per experts, within that large cohort, preferences are diversifying rapidly.

"The international education landscape has been undergoing a structural shift as Indian students transition from destination loyalty to career‑goal loyalty," said Yogesh Rawat, Chief Business Officer, Student Lending International at Avanse Financial Services. Research-driven applicants now define professional goals first, then select the course and country best suited to deliver those outcomes, he added.

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From The Big 4 To The Big 15

According to Rawat, the market is moving beyond the long‑standing "Big 4" destinations to what some are calling the "Big 15." He said: "One of the biggest trends we are witnessing is the shift from the Big 4 popular study abroad destinations (the US, the UK, Canada, Australia) to the Big 15."

Countries now attracting attention include Germany, Ireland, France, New Zealand, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Finland, Norway and Denmark, alongside the traditional markets.

Factors Affecting Students' Choices

Students are applying broader selection criteria than before, Rawat asserted. Besides academic reputation, factors shaping choices now include immigration and visa policies, post‑study work opportunities, cultural inclusivity, geopolitical stability and safety, and the total cost of education, as per the industry report.

This shift represents a highly practical and research-driven approach, the professional highlighted. Students are looking at the bigger picture, matching their skills to regional economic needs, whether it is pursuing advanced engineering in Germany for its practical modules or business analytics in Ireland, he added.

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That pragmatic, outcome‑focused mindset is redirecting flows toward smaller but strategically aligned destinations, as per the industry data.