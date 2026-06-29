QS 2027 Lists 10 Best Colleges For History: Check Employability Score, Academic Reputation

Top 10 Colleges for History: History teaching and research are getting a fresh global spotlight in the QS World University Rankings 2027, signalling where investment in faculty, research networks, and student opportunities is concentrating worldwide.

The rankings offer a snapshot of how the discipline is evolving, and which programmes are producing influential scholarship, shaping public debate, and training the next generation of historians.

Top 10 Colleges To Study History

According to QS 'World University Rankings 2027 by Subject', Harvard University is the top university in the world for studying history, one of nearly 250 institutions included in this year's ranking.

1. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, United States

Rank: 1

Overall Score: 98.2

Employer Reputation: 100

Academic Reputation: 99.2

2. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank: 2

Overall Score: 97.5

Employer Reputation: 99.5

Academic Reputation: 100

3. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank: 3

Overall Score: 96.7

Employer Reputation: 98.3

Academic Reputation: 99.4

4. Yale University

Location: New Haven, United States

Rank: 4

Overall Score: 92.4

Employer Reputation: 93.1

Academic Reputation: 93.6

5. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, United States

Rank: 5

Overall Score: 89.8

Employer Reputation: 95.4

Academic Reputation: 89.4

6. Columbia University

Location: New York City, United States

Rank: 6

Overall Score: 89.3

Employer Reputation: 88.9

Academic Reputation: 88.9

7. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Location: Berkeley, United States

Rank: 6

Overall Score: 89.3

Employer Reputation: 86.1

Academic Reputation: 90.8

8. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, United States

Rank: 8

Overall Score: 89.2

Employer Reputation: 85.4

Academic Reputation: 92.5

9. National University of Singapore (NUS)

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Rank: 9

Overall Score: 87.7

Employer Reputation: 89.6

Academic Reputation: 91.3

10. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Location: London, United Kingdom

Rank: 10

Overall Score: 87.6

Employer Reputation: 87.7

Academic Reputation: 86.3

ALSO CHECK | World's Top Universities For Arts And Humanities Based On QS Global Rankings 2027

Universities from the US and the UK dominate the top of this year's ranking of the best universities for history, with ninth-placed National University of Singapore (NUS) the highest-performing exception, as per the QS Global Rankings 2027.