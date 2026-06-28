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World's Top Universities For Arts And Humanities Based On QS Global Rankings 2027

QS World University Rankings 2027 by Subject: The University of Oxford is the top university in the world for arts and humanities subjects this year.

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World's Top Universities For Arts And Humanities Based On QS Global Rankings 2027
QS World Rankings 2027: Academic programmes are ranked over five indicators.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Looking for where the world's brightest minds are shaping art, culture, and thought in 2027? From Oxford to Harvard, the 2027 QS rankings spotlight the institutions shaping global scholarship in arts and humanities. 

According to Quacquarelli Symonds, the University of Oxford is the top university in the world for arts and humanities subjects this year. Oxford narrowly outperforms Harvard University which is ranked second this year, while fellow UK institution the University of Cambridge is ranked third.

Top 10 Universities For Arts And Humanities

As universities compete for global prestige, the 2027 QS rankings show who is winning the race in arts and humanities. Check the complete list here.

1. University of Oxford
Location: Oxford, United Kingdom
Rank: 1
Score: 97.8

2. Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, United States
Rank: 2
Score: 97.7

3. University of Cambridge
Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom
Rank: 3
Score: 96.7

4. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, United States
Rank: 4
Score: 93.1

5. Yale University
Location: New Haven, United States
Rank: 5
Score: 91.2

6. Columbia University
Location New York City, United States
Rank: 6
Score: 91.1

7. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
Location: Berkeley, United States
Rank: 7
Score: 91

8. UCL
Location: London, United Kingdom
Rank: 8
Score: 90.7

9. The University of Edinburgh
Location: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Rank: 9
Score: 90.4

10. New York University (NYU)
Location: New York City, United States
Rank: 10
Score: 89.2

ALSO CHECK | World's Top Colleges For Engineering And Technology 

The recently launched 'QS World University Rankings by Subject' ranks universities for 55 subjects. Academic programmes are ranked over five indicators to effectively reflect their performance, taking into account academic reputation, employer reputation and faculty research. 

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