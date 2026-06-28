World's Top Universities For Arts And Humanities Based On QS Global Rankings 2027

QS World University Rankings 2027: Looking for where the world's brightest minds are shaping art, culture, and thought in 2027? From Oxford to Harvard, the 2027 QS rankings spotlight the institutions shaping global scholarship in arts and humanities.

According to Quacquarelli Symonds, the University of Oxford is the top university in the world for arts and humanities subjects this year. Oxford narrowly outperforms Harvard University which is ranked second this year, while fellow UK institution the University of Cambridge is ranked third.

Top 10 Universities For Arts And Humanities

As universities compete for global prestige, the 2027 QS rankings show who is winning the race in arts and humanities. Check the complete list here.

1. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank: 1

Score: 97.8

2. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, United States

Rank: 2

Score: 97.7

3. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank: 3

Score: 96.7

4. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, United States

Rank: 4

Score: 93.1

5. Yale University

Location: New Haven, United States

Rank: 5

Score: 91.2

6. Columbia University

Location New York City, United States

Rank: 6

Score: 91.1

7. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Location: Berkeley, United States

Rank: 7

Score: 91

8. UCL

Location: London, United Kingdom

Rank: 8

Score: 90.7

9. The University of Edinburgh

Location: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Rank: 9

Score: 90.4

10. New York University (NYU)

Location: New York City, United States

Rank: 10

Score: 89.2

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The recently launched 'QS World University Rankings by Subject' ranks universities for 55 subjects. Academic programmes are ranked over five indicators to effectively reflect their performance, taking into account academic reputation, employer reputation and faculty research.