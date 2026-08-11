QS Rankings 2027: Indian Institutions Rise From 11 To 52, Says Centre

India's presence in global university rankings has grown significantly over the past decade. The number of Indian institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings has increased from 11 in 2015 to 52 in the 2027 edition, the Centre told the Lok Sabha.

The government linked the growth to the expansion of India's higher education system and the introduction of the *National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2015.

More institutions taking part in NIRF

NIRF evaluates institutions on areas such as teaching, research, graduation outcomes, inclusivity and overall academic performance.

Participation has also increased over the years. The number of applications rose from 6,272 in 2021 to 14,163 in 2025. During the same period, the number of institutions participating in NIRF increased from 4,030 to 7,692.

IIT Delhi tops India's QS ranking

Of the 52 Indian institutions in the QS 2027 rankings, 26 improved their positions, while nine remained at the same rank and 15 slipped. Two institutions entered the rankings for the first time.

IIT Delhi was India's best-performing institution, moving up five places to 118th globally. IIT Bombay ranked 134th, followed by IIT Madras at 170th, IIT Kharagpur at 205th and IISc Bengaluru at 221st.

Several non-IIT institutions also made notable gains. VIT climbed 94 places to 597th, while BITS Pilani rose 93 places to 575th. IIT Hyderabad and Jamia Millia Islamia also recorded significant improvements.

The Centre said initiatives under NEP 2020, the Institutions of Eminence scheme and support for state universities have contributed to the growth of India's higher education sector.

Despite the wider global presence, the latest rankings also show that maintaining steady improvement in research, teaching and academic outcomes remains a challenge.