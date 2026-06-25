World's Top Colleges For Engineering And Technology As Per QS Global University Rankings 2027

QS World University Rankings 2027: A research on the study abroad trends by the NITI Aayog has revealed how students from India are making strategic decisions about their global higher education journeys by carefully choosing their academic streams. The data from the year 2020-21 revealed a strong preference for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and career-oriented disciplines.

To help students make confident decisions about their future, here is a list of world's top universities for Engineering aspirants. According to Quacquarelli Symonds, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the top university in the world for engineering and technology this year, a broad subject area that covers computer science and several different engineering disciplines.

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As per the ranking data, MIT's strong performance is helped by a perfect score for academic reputation, one of the indicators used to compile the ranking. Other top universities for engineering and technology include Stanford University and ETH Zurich.

Top 10 Universities For Engineering And Technology

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Location: Cambridge, United States

Rank: 1

Score: 95.9

2. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, United States

Rank: 2

Score: 93.5

3. ETH Zurich

Location: Zürich, Switzerland

Rank: 3

Score: 92.7

4. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank: 4

Score: 92.5

5. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank: 5

Score: 92.3

6. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Location: Berkeley, United States

Rank: 6

Score: 91.6

7. Imperial College London

Location London, United Kingdom

Rank: 7

Score: 91.1

8. National University of Singapore (NUS)

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Rank: 8

Score: 89.3

9. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, United States

Rank: 9

Score: 89

10. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Rank: 10

Score: 88.9

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Students planning to study abroad in world's top universities can use this data to compare study options using globally recognised rankings informed by academic reputation, employability, graduate outcomes, student experience and international opportunities.