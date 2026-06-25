Delhi University Jumps Six Places In QS World University Rankings 2027: Notable Gains Across Key Indicators

QS World University Rankings 2027: The University of Delhi has achieved a global rank of 322 in Quacquarelli Symonds' QS World University Rankings 2027. Improving by six positions from 328 in 2026, Delhi University's overall score also increased from 42.6 to 43.8. Among Indian universities, it retained its position as the top-ranked public university, while maintaining its seventh-place ranking among all higher education institutions in India.

"The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty," the QS website stated. The latest edition of the QS World University Rankings evaluated 8,808 institutions worldwide, with 1,504 universities from 106 countries and territories earning a place in the rankings.

"We collect data from 16.4 million academic papers, and gather insights from over 151,000 academics and 100,000 employers. We focus on what matters most to students - things like student experience, global partnerships, research opportunities, and the quality of teaching," the Quacquarelli Symonds' official website stated.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh stated that the university has secured a global rank of 322, up from 328 in 2026. Among the 52 Indian institutions featured, the University of Delhi continues to strengthen its position both nationally and globally, the report added.

Tyagi noted that the university has retained its position as the first among the Indian universities and remains seventh overall among all Indian higher education institutions, reaffirming its place among the country's leading higher education institutions, according to an official release.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, stated, "The improvement in the QS World University Rankings 2027 is a reflection of the dedication and collective efforts of our faculty members, students, researchers, staff, alumni and all stakeholders of the University."

"The continued rise in our global standing, coupled with our position among India's leading universities, demonstrates the strength of our academic ecosystem and our commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, sustainability and societal engagement," he added.

Tyagi further stated: "We remain focused on further enhancing the quality, impact and global visibility of the University while contributing meaningfully to the advancement of higher education and nation-building."

The university recorded notable gains across several key performance indicators.

In 'Citations per Faculty', it improved from 403 to 318, a rise of 85 positions, reflecting the growing quality, visibility, and impact of its research output.

In Sustainability, it advanced from 297 to 240, gaining 57 positions and underscoring its strengthening commitment to environmental sustainability and social impact.

Its Employer Reputation ranking improved from 319 to 304, rising 15 positions and highlighting the strong global recognition of University of Delhi graduates among employers.

Among Indian institutions, the university ranked second in Employment Outcomes, fourth in Sustainability (up from 6th in 2026), 4th in International Research Network, and 6th in Academic Reputation, retaining its position in the latter category.

Last year, India had 54 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026, making it the fourth most represented country.