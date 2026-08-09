Delhi University Holds Placement Drive 2026 With Over 75 Organisations, 500 Participants

Delhi University organised the Placement Drive 2026 on Saturday. It brings together more than 75 organisations and over 500 participants. The event gave students an opportunity to interact directly with recruiters. They can career options and understand industry expectations. The placement drive was organised by the university's Department of Continuing Education and Extension in collaboration with the Centre for Distance and Online Education. The event was held from 11 am to 4 pm at the department's seminar room.

The Delhi University Placement Drive 2026 was open to students pursuing MA Tourism Management, MA Lifelong Learning and Extension, students from social science departments, and learners enrolled with the Centre for Distance and Online Education.

The event included direct interactions with recruiters, networking opportunities with industry professionals, and career guidance sessions. These activities were aimed to improve students' employability and strengthens links between universities and industries.

More than 75 organisations participated in the Delhi University placement drive. It represents sectors such as education, social development, healthcare, research, human rights, tourism, and hospitality.

The following are the participating organisations:

Janhit Society for Social Welfare

Abhiyakti Foundation

Saraswati Educational Society

Child Survival India

Bal Vikas Dhara

Samanvit Shiksha Sansthan

Aakanshi Samiti

Indian Society for Applied Research

EFRAH

Samarth

Mitr Trust

ADHAR

MRYDO

Uma Tourism and Holidays and Tripstride Tourism Pvt Ltd

The placement drive was held under the patronage of DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning, and Kumar Ashutosh, Head of the Department of Continuing Education and Extension, served as patrons. Ajay Jaiswal, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, was the co-patron.

The university said it plans to organise similar employment-oriented initiatives. These programmes are expected to give students greater access to recruiters and help them prepare for future career opportunities.