Delhi Private Universities Bill Approved: What Students Need To Know

The Delhi Government has approved the Draft Bill for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, marking a major step towards expanding higher education opportunities in the Capital. The decision was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and announced by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on August 7.

Following Cabinet approval, the Bill will be introduced in the Delhi Legislative Assembly for consideration and passage. The proposed legislation aims to create a transparent and modern framework for setting up private universities, with a focus on academic quality, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and stronger industry-academia collaboration.

The Chief Minister said the Bill is aligned with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020 and could help position Delhi as a leading global higher education centre. According to the government, Delhi has lacked a clear legal framework for establishing private universities, prompting many students to move to neighbouring states or abroad for higher education.

The proposed law will also allow internationally reputed educational institutions and their off-campus centres to establish a presence in Delhi. Considering the Capital's limited land availability, the government plans to encourage modern urban campuses instead of requiring large land-based campuses.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a Delhi Private Universities Regulatory Authority to oversee teaching standards, research, governance, admissions, examinations, student records and overall institutional performance. The authority will also be empowered to issue corrective directions when required.

Before a private university is established, its proposal will undergo detailed scrutiny by a committee comprising senior government officials, academicians, University Grants Commission representatives and financial experts.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aims to make Delhi the "Knowledge Capital of India" and provide students access to world-class higher education within the city.