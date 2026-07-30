UGC Approves One-Year PG Courses In Online And Distance Learning Mode

Students who have completed a four-year bachelor's degree with Honours will soon have more options to pursue postgraduate studies. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed eligible universities to offer one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The revised guidelines were issued by the UGC on July 28, replacing an earlier notification released on July 24.

However, not all universities can start these programmes immediately. The UGC has said that only those higher education institutions already recognised to offer the two-year PG programme in online or distance mode can introduce the corresponding one-year course in the same subject.

Before launching the programme, universities will also have to obtain approval from their academic bodies, including the Board of Studies, Academic Council and Executive Council.

The new one-year PG programme will be available only to students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree with Honours, as recommended under NEP 2020. Students applying for professional courses such as MBA, MCA and PGDM will continue to follow the admission rules set by their respective regulatory authorities.

The UGC has also made it clear that universities must maintain the same academic standards while offering these programmes. The curriculum, credit requirements, study material, teaching process and assessment pattern must follow the UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes and the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

The commission believes the decision will give students greater flexibility to continue their higher education without compromising on quality. At the same time, universities have been asked to ensure that the new programmes meet all academic and regulatory requirements before admissions begin.

The revised circular replaces the earlier notification and provides clearer guidelines for universities planning to introduce one-year postgraduate courses through online and distance learning. The move is expected to help expand flexible learning opportunities for students while keeping academic standards uniform across institutions.