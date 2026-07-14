NEP 2020: Assam Makes SAMARTH Portal Compulsory For Student Transfers

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Assam, has announced that all student migration requests under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will now be processed only through the SAMARTH Lateral Entry Portal. The new system has come into effect immediately and applies to all colleges and universities in the state.

The decision is applicable to students enrolled in the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) who wish to take admission to the third, fifth or seventh semester through the Multiple Entry-Exit, Horizontal Mobility or Lateral Entry provisions of NEP 2020. This includes students transferring within the same institution as well as those moving to another higher education institution in Assam.

According to the official notification, colleges and universities should not accept migration requests through offline mode or any other process. Any migration carried out outside the SAMARTH portal will not be recognised for academic records, credit transfer or other official purposes.

The DHE said the move is aimed at creating a uniform and transparent system for student migration across higher education institutions in the state. By bringing all transfers onto a single digital platform, the government also hopes to simplify the implementation of NEP 2020 provisions.

The portal will help students transfer their academic credits through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) while allowing institutions to maintain accurate student records, synchronise data between universities and generate academic transcripts more efficiently.

The Directorate has also informed that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for using the portal will be issued on or after July 15, 2026. Until then, all colleges and universities have been directed to follow the new guidelines and inform admission committees, examination branches, faculty members and administrative staff about the changes.

The notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, has taken effect immediately. Institutions have been asked to strictly follow the new system to ensure a smooth and transparent student migration process under NEP 2020.