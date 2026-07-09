Uttarakhand Crosses 98% Literacy, Becomes India's Sixth Fully Literate State

Uttarakhand has become the sixth fully literate state in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, according to officials. The development marks a major achievement in the state's education sector.

The state achieved the status after meeting the adult literacy benchmarks set by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education. Following this, Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh approved the proposal declaring Uttarakhand a fully literate state.

Before Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim had already achieved full literacy status.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the achievement a major milestone for the state. He said the success was possible because of the active participation of people and the government's continuous efforts to improve literacy.

Congratulating the people of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that such achievements would help India move closer to the goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He also said the government would continue working to ensure that digital literacy, financial literacy, continuing education, and life skills reach every citizen.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet had approved the proposal to declare the state fully literate on June 19. According to officials, the state's literacy rate is now over 98 per cent, making it one of the most literate states in the country.