Why IITs, IIMs Are Opening Overseas Campuses And What It Means For Students

India's premier higher education institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), are expanding beyond the country's borders by setting up overseas campuses. The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen India's global presence in higher education and align with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Over the past few years, several IITs and IIMs have announced or launched campuses abroad. These international centres aim to offer the same quality of education, research and innovation that the institutes are known for in India while attracting students from across the world.

Why are IITs and IIMs going global?

The overseas expansion is expected to help Indian institutions compete with leading global universities. By establishing campuses abroad, they can attract international students, collaborate with foreign universities and industries, and increase India's influence in the global education sector.

The initiative is also expected to encourage research partnerships, faculty exchange programmes and innovation-driven collaborations across countries.

Which institutes have expanded overseas?

Among the first movers, IIT Delhi has established an international campus in Abu Dhabi, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. IIT Madras has launched its global expansion initiative, IITM Global, to strengthen international academic and research collaborations. IIT Bombay has also announced plans to expand its international footprint through overseas partnerships.

On the management side, IIM Ahmedabad has launched its first international campus in Dubai, becoming the first IIM to establish a full-fledged campus outside India. Other IIMs are also exploring international collaborations and executive education centres in different countries.

What does this mean for students?

The expansion is expected to create several opportunities for students, including:

Access to internationally recognised Indian degrees closer to their home countries.

Greater exposure to global classrooms, diverse cultures and international faculty.

More student exchange programmes and collaborative research opportunities.

Better internship and placement prospects with multinational companies.

Increased opportunities for joint degree and dual-campus programmes.

For Indian students, overseas campuses may also provide international learning experiences at a comparatively lower cost than studying at foreign universities.

A step towards making India a global education hub

The overseas expansion of IITs and IIMs reflects India's ambition to become a global knowledge and education hub. Instead of only sending students abroad, Indian institutions are now taking their academic expertise to international destinations.

Experts believe that these campuses will not only enhance the global reputation of India's top institutions but also strengthen academic diplomacy, promote research collaborations and attract talented students and faculty from around the world.

As more IITs and IIMs expand globally, students can expect greater international exposure, wider career opportunities and access to world-class education through India's premier institutions.