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Watch: IIT Bombay Students Swap Backpacks For Buckets, Cycles On "No Bag Day"

According to the caption, the activity took place during the last lecture, making it a memorable moment.

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Watch: IIT Bombay Students Swap Backpacks For Buckets, Cycles On "No Bag Day"
Sports and outdoor items were also used in creative ways.
  • Students at IIT Bombay participated in a creative No Bag day using unusual carriers for books
  • The activity took place during the last lecture, creating a memorable classroom moment
  • Students used items like clothes hangers, buckets, mugs, and grocery bags as book carriers
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A fun classroom activity at a premier engineering institute has caught attention online for its creativity and humour. At Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, students took part in a themed "No Bag" day, turning everyday objects into unusual carriers instead of regular backpacks. 

A video of the activity, shared on Instagram by user Sahil, shows students entering a classroom one by one with their books and supplies carried in inventive ways.

The clip captures students smiling, posing playfully and even a professor joining in with laughter, adding to the lighthearted mood.

According to the caption, the activity took place during the last lecture, making it a memorable moment. The caption said that there were no bags and no notes, just pure memories, and described it as the last lecture.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, students appeared to push their creativity to the limit. Some used clothes hangers to hold papers, while others brought buckets and mugs as makeshift containers. A few chose simpler options like paper or plastic grocery bags.

Some students used even more unusual items. One carried a plastic chair filled with books, while another entered the classroom riding a bicycle. Large cardboard boxes were also used to store study materials.

Sports and outdoor items were also used in creative ways. One student balanced belongings on a cricket bat, while another turned an umbrella upside down to use it like a basket. Some students also tied dupattas or stoles to make sling-style carriers.

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