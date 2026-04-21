Watch: IIT Bombay Students Swap Backpacks For Buckets, Cycles On "No Bag Day"

A fun classroom activity at a premier engineering institute has caught attention online for its creativity and humour. At Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, students took part in a themed "No Bag" day, turning everyday objects into unusual carriers instead of regular backpacks.

A video of the activity, shared on Instagram by user Sahil, shows students entering a classroom one by one with their books and supplies carried in inventive ways.

The clip captures students smiling, posing playfully and even a professor joining in with laughter, adding to the lighthearted mood.

According to the caption, the activity took place during the last lecture, making it a memorable moment. The caption said that there were no bags and no notes, just pure memories, and described it as the last lecture.

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In the video, students appeared to push their creativity to the limit. Some used clothes hangers to hold papers, while others brought buckets and mugs as makeshift containers. A few chose simpler options like paper or plastic grocery bags.

Some students used even more unusual items. One carried a plastic chair filled with books, while another entered the classroom riding a bicycle. Large cardboard boxes were also used to store study materials.

Sports and outdoor items were also used in creative ways. One student balanced belongings on a cricket bat, while another turned an umbrella upside down to use it like a basket. Some students also tied dupattas or stoles to make sling-style carriers.