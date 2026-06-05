IIT Bombay Opens Admission Guidance Session For JEE Advanced Qualifiers

IIT Bombay Open House For JEE Advanced Qualifiers: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced that it will organise an online Open House for JEE Advanced 2026 qualified candidates on June 7. The session aims to help prospective students and their families gain a better understanding of academics, campus life, and opportunities available at the institute before they make their admission choices through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

According to IIT Bombay, the Open House will be conducted in webinar mode from 10AM to 1PM and will feature a panel comprising faculty members and current students. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with the panel and seek information about academic programmes, student life, research opportunities, campus environment, extracurricular activities, and other aspects of studying at the institute.

The institute has also planned a dedicated interaction segment for prospective women students. A separate faculty panel will address queries related to campus environment, safety, and support systems available for women students at IIT Bombay.

In a social media post, IIT Bombay clarified that the Open House is not intended to address counselling-related issues. However, it will focus on answering general questions from students and parents regarding joining the institute and life on campus.

The webinar will be accessible through an online meeting link and will also be streamed live on IIT Bombay's official YouTube channel. Students can find additional details about the event through the Open House section available on the JoSAA website.

Several IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru are organising similar Open House sessions this month to help JEE Advanced qualified candidates make informed decisions during the admission process. These sessions provide aspirants with an opportunity to interact directly with faculty members, current students, alumni, and institute administrators before finalising their preferences during JoSAA counselling.