JoSAA Counselling 2026 When: Check Last Year's Schedule

JoSAA Counselling 2026: With the completion of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced 2026, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to start the counselling process for undergraduate engineering admissions soon. It is mandatory for all candidates to register through the official JoSAA online portal to contest for seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2026 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs. Admission to all the academic programmes offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform, as per the official information.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer several academic programmes for admission based on the JEE (Advanced) score. On the other hand, the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Schools of Planning and Architecture and a few other technical Institutes funded fully or partially by central or state governments (GFTIs) offer admission based on the JEE (Main) score.

Candidates must note that the seat allocation process follows a strict timeline. The entire process is online and computer operated. Check last year's counselling schedule below to understand the process.

Last year, the JEE Main rank was declared on April 17. The JEE Advanced result was announced on June 2 in the previous admission cycle.

On the next day of the JEE Advanced result, that is, on June 3, the candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA began. The board also started the pre-payment JoSAA seat acceptance fee.

On June 9, the board displayed the mock seat allocation - 1 based on the choices filled in by the candidates.

On June 11, the board displayed the mock seat allocation - 2.

On June 12, the candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA ended. The pre-payment JoSAA seat acceptance fee window also closed.

On June 13, the board conducted the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation.

On June 14, the seat allocation round 1 result was announced.

Candidates had to undergo online reporting and fee payment from June 14 to 22.

On June 25, the second round of the seat allocation result was announced.

The seat allocation result for final round (round 6) for IITs was released on July 16

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for any update related to counselling and admission process.