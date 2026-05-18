JEE Advanced 2026: When Will IIT Roorkee Announce Paper 1, 2 Results?

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on June 1, shortly after releasing the final answer key at 10 am. Along with the results, the institute will also publish the All India Rank (AIR) merit list on the official website.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch programmes at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT (BHU) Varanasi will have to appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) after the JEE Advanced results are declared.

AAT Registration And Exam Schedule

Registration for the AAT will begin on June 1 and continue till June 2, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 4, while the results will be announced on June 7, 2026.

JoSAA Counselling Process

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling process for admissions to IITs and other participating institutes. During counselling, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and institutes.

Candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 to be eligible for IIT admissions. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the minimum qualifying marks requirement is 65 per cent.

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Paper, Answer Key

IIT Roorkee has already released the JEE Advanced 2026 question paper on the official portal. The response sheets and provisional answer key are scheduled to be released on May 21 and May 25 respectively, while the final answer key will be published on June 1 at 10 am.