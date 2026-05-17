JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Kharagpur Scholarship Rules, Conditions, Marks Required

JEE Advanced 2026: With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 ending today, May 17, 2026, around 2.5 lakh students are competing for undergraduate admission seats at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. JEE Advanced candidates eyeing IIT Kharagpur can check the institute's scholarship rules to understand how they can reduce or even eliminate their education‑related financial burden.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses: Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

IIT Kharagpur Scholarship Guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, offers various scholarships and assistantships through the institute's funds. According to official information, IIT Kharagpur will award scholarships on the basis of merit-cum-means to all eligible undergraduate students in accordance with the following rules:

Students admitted to four-year BTech (Hons), five-year Dual degree, five-year BArch (Hons), five-year Integrated MSc courses and four-year BS programme (except SC and ST category candidates), are eligible to apply for the award of the Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) scholarship.

These scholarships will be awarded to not more than 25 per cent of the students admitted each year to the undergraduate and dual degree courses.

The value of these scholarships will be determined by the Board of Governors.

All MCM scholarship holders will be entitled to exemption from payment of the institute's tuition fee. However, they will be required to pay all other prescribed fees.

The MCM scholarships will be payable for 12 months of the academic session.

SC and ST candidates are eligible for the Post-Matric Scholarship of their respective state governments.

No student will be permitted to enjoy more than one scholarship during the same period.

In the event of an awardee becoming eligible for another scholarship from any other source, he will have the option to accept either of the two. In such a case he/she is required to communicate in writing his/her choice to the Dean Undergraduate Studies.

Conditions For Scholarship

According to the official website of the institute, the initial award of the scholarship and its annual renewal through proper application will be governed by the following conditions:

The student satisfies the merit criterion laid down for the award of these scholarships. The parent/guardian of the student satisfies the means criterion laid down for the award of the scholarship. No disciplinary action has been taken or pending against him/her during the preceding year. The candidate has not been punished under examination malpractice and involved in violation of code of conduct at any period of time in the Institute/Hall of Residence/Department/Gymkhana etc.

Merit Criteria

Applicants should have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or a grade corresponding to 60 per cent marks in the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced.

Students who satisfy the means criterion but are unable to satisfy the specified merit criterion may be granted exemption from the payment of tuition fees. However, this will be applicable to only 10 per cent of the students admitted in the given year.

Besides the MCM, the institute also offers endowment and alumni funded scholarships.