JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Today: Check Shift Timings, Dress Code, And General Guidelines

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 examination will be held today across cities in India and abroad for lakhs of engineering aspirants seeking admission to the IITs. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam must follow the guidelines issued by the authorities regarding reporting time, dress code, prohibited items, and documents to be carried to the examination centre. Students are advised to reach the exam venue well before time to complete frisking and verification procedures.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Timings

The examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers on the same day:

Paper 1: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Candidates are advised to report early at their allotted centres to avoid last-minute rush and security delays.

JEE Advanced 2026 Dress Code Guidelines

According to the official instructions, candidates are advised to wear simple and comfortable clothing. Open footwear like chappals and sandals are preferred. Students should avoid wearing metallic items or accessories. Key dress code instructions include:

Avoid wearing rings, bracelets, chains, earrings, nose pins, badges, belts, or large buttons

Candidates should not wear smart watches or electronic gadgets

Full sleeves or woollens are allowed only after proper frisking

Religious articles or charms are allowed only after advance reporting for checking

JEE Advance Exam 2026: Prohibited Items Inside Exam Centre

Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying the following items inside the examination hall:

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers, calculators

Smart watches, digital watches, health bands, smart glasses

Written notes, papers, log tables, writing pads, scales

Wallets, handbags, goggles, caps, pouches

Pen drives or any electronic gadgets

If any prohibited item is found during checking, candidates may not be allowed to enter the examination hall.