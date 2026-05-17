JEE Advanced 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, May 17, across 221 cities in India and two international centres.

The entrance exam for BTech, BS and BArch programmes will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. Paper 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards from the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card was released on May 11. This year, the examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers - Paper 1 in the morning session and Paper 2 in the afternoon session.

JEE Advanced 2026 LIVE Updates: Track all latest updates on the Session 1 Paper 2 exam for May 17 2026