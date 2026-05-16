JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Prohibited Items Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Tomorrow: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The examination will be held in two different shifts, Paper 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the examination must follow all the guidelines issued by the exam authorities to avoid any inconvenience at the examination centre. Students are advised to carry all mandatory documents and avoid carrying prohibited items to the exam hall.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with one valid original photo ID proof.

Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or School/College ID.

Entry to the examination hall will be allowed only after identity verification by invigilators and IIT representatives.

Candidates must report to the examination centre well before time. Examination centres will open from 7:00 AM IST.

No candidate will be allowed to enter after 9:00 AM for Paper 1 and after 2:30 PM for Paper 2.

Candidates must remain inside the examination hall till the completion of each paper.

Appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is compulsory for evaluation.

Candidates are advised to carry drinking water in a transparent bottle.

Extensive frisking will be conducted before entry into the examination centre.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: Prohibited Items

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall:

Watches

Mobile phones

Bluetooth devices

Earphones and microphones

Pagers and health bands

Any electronic gadgets

Printed, blank, or handwritten papers

Log tables and writing pads

Scales and erasers

Geometry boxes and pencil boxes

Pouches and calculators

Pen drives and electronic pens

Scanner devices

Wallets and handbags

Cameras and goggles

Any item that can be used for unfair means or hidden communication devices like microchips or Bluetooth devices.

What Candidates Should Not Wear?

Candidates are advised not to wear:

Charm or taweez

Rings and bracelets

Earrings and nose pins

Chains, necklaces, and pendants

Badges and brooches

Clothes with big buttons

Metal-containing accessories

Candidates are advised to wear open footwear such as sandals or chappals.