JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Prohibited Items Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Tomorrow: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The examination will be held in two different shifts, Paper 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the examination must follow all the guidelines issued by the exam authorities to avoid any inconvenience at the examination centre. Students are advised to carry all mandatory documents and avoid carrying prohibited items to the exam hall.
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with one valid original photo ID proof.
- Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or School/College ID.
- Entry to the examination hall will be allowed only after identity verification by invigilators and IIT representatives.
- Candidates must report to the examination centre well before time. Examination centres will open from 7:00 AM IST.
- No candidate will be allowed to enter after 9:00 AM for Paper 1 and after 2:30 PM for Paper 2.
- Candidates must remain inside the examination hall till the completion of each paper.
- Appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is compulsory for evaluation.
- Candidates are advised to carry drinking water in a transparent bottle.
- Extensive frisking will be conducted before entry into the examination centre.
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: Prohibited Items
Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall:
- Watches
- Mobile phones
- Bluetooth devices
- Earphones and microphones
- Pagers and health bands
- Any electronic gadgets
- Printed, blank, or handwritten papers
- Log tables and writing pads
- Scales and erasers
- Geometry boxes and pencil boxes
- Pouches and calculators
- Pen drives and electronic pens
- Scanner devices
- Wallets and handbags
- Cameras and goggles
Any item that can be used for unfair means or hidden communication devices like microchips or Bluetooth devices.
What Candidates Should Not Wear?
Candidates are advised not to wear:
- Charm or taweez
- Rings and bracelets
- Earrings and nose pins
- Chains, necklaces, and pendants
- Badges and brooches
- Clothes with big buttons
- Metal-containing accessories
Candidates are advised to wear open footwear such as sandals or chappals.