JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the entrance exam this year. Students who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

Candidates must log in using their JEE Main application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID to download their admit card. The admit card download facility will remain available till May 17, 2026.

Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

How to Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Hall Ticket" link on the homepage

Enter login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number/email ID

Submit the details

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for exam day and future use

Details Mentioned on JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026

The JEE Advanced hall ticket includes several important details related to the candidate and examination. The following are the important details mentioned:

Candidate's full name

JEE Advanced 2026 roll number

JEE Main application number

Date of birth

Category details

Photograph and signature

Correspondence address

Allotted examination centre details

In case of any error or mismatch in the details, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities for correction.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination will be conducted on May 17 in two separate shifts. Paper 1 will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must appear for both papers, as it is compulsory for all applicants.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination and important instructions.