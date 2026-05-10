JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Releasing Tomorrow At 10 AM, Here's How To Download?

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, will release the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 tomorrow, May 10, at 10 AM. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

The document is extremely important as it contains exam centre details, reporting time, and other exam-day instructions. The download window will remain active till May 17, 2:30 PM.

How to Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the admit card download link

Enter registration number and password

Submit the login details

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

Students must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any error or mismatch in personal information, photograph, or signature, candidates should immediately contact IIT Roorkee through email or phone for correction.

Important Instructions for JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Without these documents, entry to the exam hall may not be allowed.

Experts also advise candidates to keep multiple printouts of the admit card for safety purposes. Since the exam is approaching soon, aspirants are encouraged to stay calm, revise smartly, and check all exam-related updates regularly on the official website.

IIT Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on May 17 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.